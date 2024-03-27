Renault : new sale of Nissan shares
This new sale is the result of Nissan exercising its right of first offer, following a notification from the French carmaker expressing its intention to sell 280,690,000 Nissan shares.690,000 Nissan shares.
Assuming a Nissan share price of 593.4 yen, this disposal would result in a positive cash flow of up to 362 million euros at the transaction date, but a capital loss of up to 450 million, which would impact consolidated net income.
