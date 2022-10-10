Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:49 2022-10-10 am EDT
32.30 EUR   +5.28%
03:29aRenault, Nissan Unveil Discussions Over Future of Partnership
MT
03:27aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
RE
03:13aRenault and Nissan confirm talks over future of their alliance partnership
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault plans network of EV charging stations along European motorways

10/10/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault plans to build a network of charging stations for electric cars along motorways across Europe, the French carmaker's e-mobility services unit said on Monday.

The first charging station will open in a few months in southern France, with 200 more planned to follow by mid-2024 in France, Belgium, Italy and Spain, Mobilize said, adding it was in advanced talks with potential partners to finance the network.

Rolling out an adequate charging infrastructure and offering motorists convenient solutions when travelling is one of the main challenges faced by producers of electric vehicles, as batteries generally offer less driving radius than fuel tanks and take much longer to recharge.

Renault, whose share price value has declined almost 70% since early 2018, is far from being a leader in the European electric vehicles market.

But the company is pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses in a bid to compete with rivals such as newcomer Tesla and German giant Volkswagen in the race to electric driving.

The new charging stations will be installed at Renault dealerships located close to motorway exits, with dedicated spaces where drivers can rest during the average half-hour charging period.

They will be accessible around the clock and offer a lounge, playing corners for children and refreshments.

To avoid the need to install new power grid infrastructure, Mobilize said it would use a stationary storage system the size of a small container which is capable of charging up to six regular cars of any make at the same time.

"This will allow us to charge these containers very gently, without disrupting the power grid," said Nicolas Schottey, head of Mobilize Power Solutions.

Tesla has been rolling out high-performance superchargers for years and has a global network of about 30,000 fast-chargers that it says can give a 200 km (125 mile) boost in 15 minutes.

Volkswagen expects its network of fast-chargers to nearly quadruple to about 45,000 by 2025, with 18,000 EV pumps in Europe, 17,000 in China and 10,000 in North America.

(Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT 5.15% 32.3 Real-time Quote.0.44%
TESLA, INC. -6.32% 223.07 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.03% 130.12 Delayed Quote.-26.59%
All news about RENAULT
03:29aRenault, Nissan Unveil Discussions Over Future of Partnership
MT
03:27aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
RE
03:13aRenault and Nissan confirm talks over future of their alliance partnership
RE
03:08aRenault and Nissan says they are in "trustful discussions" on their partnership
RE
03:06aRenault plans network of EV charging stations along European motorways
RE
03:05aRenault and Nissan say they are in talks over future of their alliance partnership
RE
02:56aRenault Group : Joint statement renault group and nissan
GL
02:55aRenault Group : Joint statement renault group and nissan
AQ
01:51aNissan pushes partner Renault to cut stake as carmaker mulls fund raise
AQ
01:39aRenault, Nissan Confirm Talks for Potential Investment in Renault's Electric-Vehicle Un..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 028 M 44 020 M 44 020 M
Net income 2022 -435 M -425 M -425 M
Net cash 2022 144 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 8 338 M 8 151 M 8 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 30,68 €
Average target price 40,40 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT0.44%8 151
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%187 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%75 305
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.16%55 024
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%49 047
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.66%49 020