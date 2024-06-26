Renault: recognized as the most creative French brand

Renault announces that it has been recognized as the 'most creative and best-selling French automotive brand in the world'.



On June 21, 2024, Renault received eleven awards at the Cannes Lions for four campaigns: Cars to Work, Plug Inn for Business, R5VOLUTION IS A FRENCH THING, and TimeFighters.



This recognition adds to the 80 prestigious international awards won by the brand since the beginning of the year, a record that rewards the 'Renaulution' plan launched four years ago.



For the past four years, Renault's marketing teams and partner agencies have been working to modernize the brand's image, and this has been rewarded with eleven 'Cannes Lions' in 2024, including 2 grand prizes, 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze.



Le Losange says it has become 'the most awarded brand in the automotive sector'.



