Renault "relatively confident" for 2022 despite some chip supply worries

GUYANCOURT (France), Jan 13 (Reuters) - Renault is
"relatively confident" about its business year but still sees
some problems over chips supplies which it expects to be felt
mostly in the first half of 2022, the French carmarker's Chief
Executive Officer said on Thursday.
"We are relatively confident for 2022 but we know that it's
a volatile and uncertain world," CEO Luca de Meo told
journalists at a company event, adding that the carmaker's
restructuring efforts were running ahead of their schedule.
Shares in Renault edged up after the publication of the
comments midday on Wednesday and traded 3.9 % higher at 1231
GMT, topping France's bluechip CAC40 index which was
down 0.55%.
Renault's finance chief at the same event said that the
carmaker was hoping to pay back as soon as possible the
remainder of a 3 billion euros ($3.44 billion) loan backed by
the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder.
The company also said it would step up the ambitions to
shift its core Renault brand towards e-mobility, targeting to
produce a "100 % electric" fleet by 2030, from 90% previously
announced.
($1 = 0.8724 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume;
Writing by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)