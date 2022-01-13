Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault "relatively confident" for 2022 despite some chip supply worries

01/13/2022 | 07:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
France's Renault unveils the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric car

GUYANCOURT (France), Jan 13 (Reuters) - Renault is "relatively confident" about its business year but still sees some problems over chips supplies which it expects to be felt mostly in the first half of 2022, the French carmarker's Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

"We are relatively confident for 2022 but we know that it's a volatile and uncertain world," CEO Luca de Meo told journalists at a company event, adding that the carmaker's restructuring efforts were running ahead of their schedule.

Shares in Renault edged up after the publication of the comments midday on Wednesday and traded 3.9 % higher at 1231 GMT, topping France's bluechip CAC40 index which was down 0.55%.

Renault's finance chief at the same event said that the carmaker was hoping to pay back as soon as possible the remainder of a 3 billion euros ($3.44 billion) loan backed by the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder.

The company also said it would step up the ambitions to shift its core Renault brand towards e-mobility, targeting to produce a "100 % electric" fleet by 2030, from 90% previously announced.

($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.59% 342 Delayed Quote.5.92%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.23% 646 Delayed Quote.13.69%
RENAULT 4.12% 33.74 Real-time Quote.6.07%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.31% 18.804 Delayed Quote.10.15%
STRAIGHTUP RESOURCES INC. -3.03% 0.16 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
All news about RENAULT
07:43aRenault "relatively confident" for 2022 despite some chip supply worries
RE
12:14aChinese Court Accepts Brilliance China's Restructuring Application for JV With Renault
MT
01/11Renault hires two ex-PSA executives for its engineering division -sources
RE
01/11France's renault hires two former psa executives for its engineering division -sources
RE
01/10RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/09Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Wednesday -legislator
RE
01/06Phil YORK appointed Head of PEUGEOT Marketing and Communications
AQ
01/05REFILE-Europe's auto stocks hit record high as traders bet on strong 2022
RE
01/05India confirms first Omicron-related death as COVID-19 cases jump
RE
01/05India confirms first Omicron-related death as COVID-19 cases jump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 547 M 52 235 M 52 235 M
Net income 2021 604 M 692 M 692 M
Net Debt 2021 2 164 M 2 482 M 2 482 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 8 806 M 10 060 M 10 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float -
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 32,40 €
Average target price 43,89 €
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent EVP-IS Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT6.07%10 060
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION12.06%284 175
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.11%137 397
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.81%97 788
DAIMLER AG8.63%89 728
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.09%88 607