Renault: sale of Nissan shares completed

December 13, 2023

In line with its announcement of yesterday, Renault Group reports that it has sold 211 million Nissan shares, representing 5% of the Japanese group's capital, to Nissan, a transaction generating a cash flow of 764 million euros for the French automaker.



This amount will cover the financial investments made by Renault in 2023 as well as those planned for 2024. This will accelerate the group's debt reduction and support its goal of returning to an investment grade financial rating.



Following the cancellation of these shares by Nissan, scheduled for December 15, Renault's direct shareholding will fall to 15.79% of Nissan's capital. 24.63% of Nissan shares will be held in the French trust of which Renault is beneficiary.



