Renault: sales up by almost 2% in Q1

Renault Group reports sales up 1.8% (+5.9% at constant exchange rates) to 11.7 billion euros for the first quarter of 2024, including automotive sales down 0.7% (+3.6% at constant exchange rates) to just over 10.4 billion.



In volume terms, worldwide sales rose by 2.6% to 549,099 vehicles, thanks to the dynamism of its three brands (+3.1% for Renault, +3.6% for Dacia and +88.8% for Alpine). In Europe, it maintained its third position with 391,490 sales (+4.3%).



With 10 models scheduled for launch by the end of the year, Renault Group confirms its financial outlook for 2024, namely a group operating margin of 7.5% or more and free cash flow of 2.5 billion euros or more.



