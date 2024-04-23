Renault: sales up by almost 2% in Q1
In volume terms, worldwide sales rose by 2.6% to 549,099 vehicles, thanks to the dynamism of its three brands (+3.1% for Renault, +3.6% for Dacia and +88.8% for Alpine). In Europe, it maintained its third position with 391,490 sales (+4.3%).
With 10 models scheduled for launch by the end of the year, Renault Group confirms its financial outlook for 2024, namely a group operating margin of 7.5% or more and free cash flow of 2.5 billion euros or more.
