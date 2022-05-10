Renault sees a double digit margin for its Mobilize brand in 2027

The company is counting on this new business to help turn around its finances. In February, Renault posted an annual profit for the first time in three years, adding its turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.

As a sign of its upcoming importance in Renault's strategy, Mobilize detailed its own mid-term strategy plan on Tuesday.

"Mobilize is driving Renault's transformation towards the new mobility value chain, confirming its target of accounting for 20% of the group's turnover in 2030," the carmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Chizu Nomiyama)