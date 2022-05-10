Log in
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/09 11:35:15 am EDT
22.46 EUR   -3.09%
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault sees a double digit margin for its Mobilize brand in 2027

05/10/2022 | 01:06am EDT
Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault targets a double-digit margin for its new Mobilize brand, which proposes new solutions around mobility and data.

The company is counting on this new business to help turn around its finances. In February, Renault posted an annual profit for the first time in three years, adding its turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.

As a sign of its upcoming importance in Renault's strategy, Mobilize detailed its own mid-term strategy plan on Tuesday.

"Mobilize is driving Renault's transformation towards the new mobility value chain, confirming its target of accounting for 20% of the group's turnover in 2030," the carmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
