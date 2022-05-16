Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option

May 16 (Reuters) - Renault will sell its majority
stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science
institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the
deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.
The Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market,
Renault added that its holding of nearly 67.69% in Avtovaz would
be sold to the Russian Central Research and Development
Automobile and Engine Institute, called Nami.
"The closing of these transactions is not subject to any
conditions, and all required approvals have been obtained," it
added.
Its 100% shares in Renault Russia will go to the city of
Moscow.
"Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision,
and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000
employees in Russia," said Chief Executive Luca de Meo.
The move preserved the group's performance and its ability
to return to the country in future in a different context, he
added.
In March Renault said it would suspend operations at the
plant amid mounting pressure over its continued presence there
since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.
The company, which is 15% owned by the French state,
confirmed a non-cash writedown of nearly 2.2 billion euro ($2.29
billion) to reflect the potential costs of suspending operations
in Russia.
More than 400 companies have withdrawn from Russia since it
invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, leaving behind assets worth billions
of dollars.
Russia calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm
Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say
the fascist accusation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked
act of aggression.
