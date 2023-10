PARIS (Reuters) - Renault on Thursday announced the first investor day for its future electric vehicle company, named Ampere, will take place on November 15.

Renault's Chief Executive Luca De Meo last month said the unit, which Renault plans to list on the stock exchange as a standalone business by spring 2024, could be valued at up to 10 billion euros ($10.47 billion).

($1 = 0.9550 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Geert De Clercq)