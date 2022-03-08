Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 03:51:36 am
22.05 EUR   +0.71%
03:35aRenault takes wraps off new Austral SUV with 'Alpine' finish
RE
03/07These companies have cut their ties with Russia
03/07RENAULT SA : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault takes wraps off new Austral SUV with 'Alpine' finish

03/08/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou

AUBERVILLIERS, France (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault unwrapped its new Austral SUV on Tuesday, marking its latest effort to compete in the compact car segment while moving upmarket with a top-of-the-range "Alpine" marque finish.

The Alpine badge, with which Renault hopes to boost margins, is about specific accessories, including blue seat topstitching and a new satin shale grey body colour.

Luca de Meo, head of the French car manufacturer, said he wanted to exploit the Alpine brand's sporty image, as he seeks to fuel Renault's profit margin recovery, but not restrict it to a few exclusive models, as has been the case in the past.

Renault hopes to continue increasing the average selling price of its vehicles with the launch of the Austral, which is set to succeed the Kadjar SUV.

The Austral also reflects the carmaker's offensive on the compact and mid-size vehicles segment - the largest in Europe - where it plans to launch seven new models by 2025.

The new car, will be manufactured in Renault's major hub for hybrid vehicles production in Spain, will be marketed from the fourth quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Juliette Portala; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RENAULT
03:35aRenault takes wraps off new Austral SUV with 'Alpine' finish
RE
03/07These companies have cut their ties with Russia
03/07RENAULT SA : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
03/07Tokyo Court Fines Nissan Under Remuneration Scam
MT
03/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 4, 2022
03/03HARSH WORDS, TOUGH ACTION : how companies have rebuffed Russia
RE
03/03Nike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions, trade restrictions bite
RE
03/03Renault adds even more style to the Captur range with the launch of the Rive Gauche
AQ
03/03All-New Renault Megane E-Tech Electric awarded maximum 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating
AQ
03/03Russia's top carmaker to stop plants for four days
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 066 M 48 942 M 48 942 M
Net income 2021 627 M 680 M 680 M
Net Debt 2021 2 308 M 2 507 M 2 507 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 950 M 6 461 M 6 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float -
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 21,89 €
Average target price 46,58 €
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-28.34%6 461
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.37%220 328
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.95%90 069
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.09%66 679
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.11%63 948
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.07%57 874