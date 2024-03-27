By David Sachs

Renault plans to sell to Nissan up to 2.5% of its stake in the Japanese carmaker as part of its strategy to regain its investment grade rating.

The French carmaker said Wednesday that the group will book a loss of 450 million euros ($487.4 million) from the sale, but a gain of EUR50 million for the listed entity.

The sale, which will include up to 100.2 million Nissan shares, will be conducted as part of Nissan's buyback program, announced Wednesday.

