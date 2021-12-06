Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/06 06:04:04 am
28.58 EUR   -0.47%
Renault to cut fewer jobs than initially planned by 2024

12/06/2021 | 05:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Monday it had revised down its forecast for engineering and support jobs cuts in France between 2022 and 2024 to 1,700 from the 2,000 job losses previously expected.

Renault, 15% owned by the French government, said in September it would start talks with unions on plans to cut up to 2,000 engineering and support jobs in France as it shifts into electric vehicles and hires for different posts.

"Given the increase of the number of people departing the company on a voluntary basis ... there has been a readjustment of the 2022-2024 plan's targets", a Renault spokesperson told Reuters, confirming the 1,700 figure reported by Les Echos.

Those cuts come on top of 4,600 positions Renault announced in 2020 it would cut as part of a cost reductions to stem losses.

Renault said last months it was close to reaching its target of cutting fixed costs by 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by the end of 2021, a year ahead of schedule. The aim is to reach 3 billion euros in cost cuts by 2025.

A union representative told Reuters the new jobs cuts figure put forward by Renault's management in its 2022-2024 plan would be submitted by unions to their members in two weeks time.

The Renault spokesperson said the 2022-2024 plan still aimed to hire 2,500 new people in different positions.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Gilles Guillaume, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 059 M 52 006 M 52 006 M
Net income 2021 627 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2021 2 087 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 7 805 M 8 810 M 8 813 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,72 €
Average target price 43,61 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent EVP-IS Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-19.70%8 810
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.64%254 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.46%122 221
DAIMLER AG48.17%103 409
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%86 691
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%76 488