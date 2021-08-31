Renault to extend Spanish output curbs owing to chip shortage

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault
, like several of its rivals, will extend partial
stoppages at its three assembly plants in Spain to the end of
the year because of the global shortage of microchips, a
spokeswoman for Renault Spain said on Tuesday.
The company plans to halt production at its plant in
Palencia, where it assembles its Kadjar and Megane models, for
as many as 61 days and its factory in Valladolid, where it makes
Capture SUV crossovers, for up to 40 days, she said.
The engine plant in Valladolid could cease producing for as
many as 17 days over the period.
Carmakers around the world have been forced to reduce the
pace of production in recent months owing to the chip shortage,
which has left them competing with the consumer electronics
industry for chip deliveries amid global supply disruptions
because of the coronavirus crisis.
Renault had already approved a plan to idle the factories in
Spain for up to about 30 days each between April and July and
decided to set up a new plan for the last four months of the
year as the shortage continues.
Renault usually has capacity to assemble about 580,000 cars
a year in Spain.
The French carmaker's decision to slow output follows
similar moves by rivals such as Volkswagen, Toyota
and Stellantis.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Gilles Guillaume
Editing by David Goodman)