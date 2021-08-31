Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Renault
  News
  Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 08/31 11:37:09 am
31.45 EUR   +1.35%
Renault to extend Spanish output curbs owing to chip shortage

08/31/2021 | 04:35pm BST
MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault , like several of its rivals, will extend partial stoppages at its three assembly plants in Spain to the end of the year because of the global shortage of microchips, a spokeswoman for Renault Spain said on Tuesday.

The company plans to halt production at its plant in Palencia, where it assembles its Kadjar and Megane models, for as many as 61 days and its factory in Valladolid, where it makes Capture SUV crossovers, for up to 40 days, she said.

The engine plant in Valladolid could cease producing for as many as 17 days over the period.

Carmakers around the world have been forced to reduce the pace of production in recent months owing to the chip shortage, which has left them competing with the consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries amid global supply disruptions because of the coronavirus crisis.

Renault had already approved a plan to idle the factories in Spain for up to about 30 days each between April and July and decided to set up a new plan for the last four months of the year as the shortage continues.

Renault usually has capacity to assemble about 580,000 cars a year in Spain.

The French carmaker's decision to slow output follows similar moves by rivals such as Volkswagen, Toyota and Stellantis. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Gilles Guillaume Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT 1.35% 31.45 Real-time Quote.-13.23%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.36% 16.956 Delayed Quote.16.08%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.78% 9534 End-of-day quote.19.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.25% 200.5 Delayed Quote.31.87%
Financials
Sales 2021 49 172 M 58 190 M 42 179 M
Net income 2021 739 M 874 M 634 M
Net Debt 2021 3 067 M 3 629 M 2 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 8 434 M 9 953 M 7 235 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 31,03 €
Average target price 44,81 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent EVP-IS Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-13.23%9 953
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.82%241 684
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.87%147 878
DAIMLER AG23.90%90 395
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED34.59%75 693
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.08%71 381