Renault : to replace Flins car assembly plant with recycling centre

11/25/2020 | 09:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault will discontinue car assembly operations at its Flins factory outside Paris and turn the site into a research, recycling and repair centre by 2024 as part of a broader restructuring, the company said on Wednesday.

The loss-making carmaker said it aims to employ 3,000 people at the revamped site by 2030, including staff from its nearby Choisy-le-Roi plant, which has a workforce of 260 but is earmarked for closure.

Renault, which had been struggling with waning profitability and sales before the coronavirus pandemic hit, this year announced 4,600 job cuts in France as part of a 2 billion euro ($2.38 billion) cost savings plan.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)


Financials
Sales 2020 43 876 M 52 170 M 52 170 M
Net income 2020 -7 383 M -8 778 M -8 778 M
Net Debt 2020 3 273 M 3 892 M 3 892 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,21x
Yield 2020 0,06%
Capitalization 9 300 M 11 051 M 11 059 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 60,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 29,99 €
Last Close Price 34,38 €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-18.49%10 997
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.67%198 557
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.48%96 988
DAIMLER AG17.38%73 666
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.94%66 499
BMW AG4.84%58 741
