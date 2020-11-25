Renault : to replace Flins car assembly plant with recycling centre

The loss-making carmaker said it aims to employ 3,000 people at the revamped site by 2030, including staff from its nearby Choisy-le-Roi plant, which has a workforce of 260 but is earmarked for closure.

Renault, which had been struggling with waning profitability and sales before the coronavirus pandemic hit, this year announced 4,600 job cuts in France as part of a 2 billion euro ($2.38 billion) cost savings plan.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)