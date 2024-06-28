Renault: two important appointments in France & UK

Renault Group has announced two important appointments to strengthen its sales ambitions in France and the UK.



Guillaume Sicard has been appointed Sales Director for the Renault brand in France, effective October 1. He succeeds Ivan Segal, who has recently been appointed Global Sales and Operations Director for the Renault brand.



Guillaume Sicard, previously Managing Director of Renault UK, will continue to implement the Renaulution strategic plan in France.



Adam Wood succeeds Guillaume Sicard as Managing Director of Renault UK and Country Manager for Renault Group in the UK.



Adam Wood, who has 14 years' experience with Renault Group UK, has held various positions in communications, marketing and brand management, most recently as Managing Director of Peugeot UK.





These appointments are aimed at consolidating Renault's leadership in its key markets and continuing the growth momentum initiated by the Renaulution plan.



