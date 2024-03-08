Renault : wins the Trophée du Dynamisme Commercial

The Renault brand is the winner of the Trophée du Dynamisme Commercial awarded at the 44th edition of L'Automobile Magazine's trophies.



Ivan Segal, Renault France Sales Director, received the award on Thursday, March 7



For over forty years, L'Automobile Magazine has been rewarding the most remarkable players and achievements in the automotive sector.



Each year, the editorial team selects the finalists in different categories, before leaving it up to readers and web surfers to elect the winners.



This trophy crowns a year 2023 focused on the search for value creation, reconquest and electrification of the C segment.



' This trophy also highlights the quality of the work carried out on a daily basis by Renault teams and our network. With six models launched in 2024, including the Scénic E-Tech electric just voted 'Car of the Year 2024', we are continuing the offensive to continue to offer the best range to our customers' said Ivan Segal, Renault France Sales Director.



