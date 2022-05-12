Russian carmaker Avtovaz will halt production next week for five days -union

May 12 (Reuters) - Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz is
poised to stop production next week for five days due to lack of
components, ASM trade union said.
Avtovaz, which is controlled by Renault and
produces the Lada and Renault car brands, declined comment. The
union said production will be halted on May 16-20.
The company has said it would impose a four-day working week
for three months from June, in a sign that Western sanctions
following Russia's military operation of Ukraine were making it
hard for companies to operate.
Renault has suspended its Moscow factory and was reviewing
its options regarding its stake in Avtovaz.
