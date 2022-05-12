Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/12 04:35:26 pm BST
22.43 EUR   -2.27%
06:40pRussian carmaker Avtovaz will halt production next week for five days -union
RE
04:50pRENAULT GROUP : Renault Group studies the creation of two specialized centers of excellence
GL
04:46pRENAULT GROUP : Renault Group studies the creation of two specialized centers of excellence
AQ
Russian carmaker Avtovaz will halt production next week for five days -union

05/12/2022 | 06:40pm BST
May 12 (Reuters) - Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz is poised to stop production next week for five days due to lack of components, ASM trade union said.

Avtovaz, which is controlled by Renault and produces the Lada and Renault car brands, declined comment. The union said production will be halted on May 16-20.

The company has said it would impose a four-day working week for three months from June, in a sign that Western sanctions following Russia's military operation of Ukraine were making it hard for companies to operate.

Renault has suspended its Moscow factory and was reviewing its options regarding its stake in Avtovaz. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
Financials
Sales 2022 46 527 M 48 451 M 39 617 M
Net income 2022 -639 M -665 M -544 M
Net Debt 2022 749 M 780 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,59x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 6 236 M 6 493 M 5 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,95 €
Average target price 35,80 €
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-24.88%6 574
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.12%219 679
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.34%93 337
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.52%72 029
BMW AG-7.04%56 909
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.43%54 349