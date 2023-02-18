Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:29 2023-02-17 am EST
42.21 EUR   -3.11%
02/17French Stocks Fall as Inflation Edges Up, Rate Hikes to Continue
MT
02/17Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E885330
PU
02/17RENAULT SA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4

02/18/2023 | 10:05am EST
30 year old Renault 4 put on auction by former Slovenian President Borut Pahor reaches a price at the auction of 60,000 euro

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia's former president, Borut Pahor, raised 60,000 euros ($64,164) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4 and handed over the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday.

Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction. "Our intension was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said.

Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president.

"I knew (from the start) that this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

(Reporting by Borut Zivulovic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 45 454 M 48 469 M 48 469 M
Net income 2022 -428 M -457 M -457 M
Net cash 2022 742 M 792 M 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,7x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 11 256 M 12 003 M 12 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
