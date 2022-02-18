Stocks dig in heels amid Ukraine standoff, crude sinks

* Hopes for diplomatic end to Ukraine standoff
* Oil eases on prospect of Iran returning to market
* Safe haven dollar, yen weaker
* Bitcoin slide continues after Thursday's tumble
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to mirror
Europe's modest advance in stocks as investors drew comfort from
a high-level diplomatic attempt next week to avoid a Russian
invasion of Ukraine even though shelling continued there for a
second day.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures
gained 0.7% ahead of the opening bell and a long weekend
on Wall Street, with stock markets closed on Monday for
Presidents Day.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting
with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov next week, raising
the prospect of ending the standoff over Ukraine, but shelling
in the eastern part of the country continued on Friday.
"The stock market environment is likely to remain
exceptionally dependent on geopolitical and inflation
developments, which could trigger significant market volatility
over the next few weeks and months," analysts at UniCredit bank
said.
Oil was headed for a weekly fall as the prospect of extra
supply from Iran returning to the market eclipsed fears of a
possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of
Ukraine.
The STOXX index of 600 European companies was up
0.2% at 465 points, six percent below the lifetime high hit in
the first week of 2022.
Some good corporate news helped to keep stocks above water.
In the United States, Deere & Co, the world's largest
farm equipment maker, raised its annual profit forecast.
Renault jumped 1.9% as the French carmaker swung
into profit in 2021, while Finnish drug manufacturer Orion
rallied 22% to the top of the STOXX 600 following
positive trial results for its prostrate cancer treatment.
On the data front in Europe, British retail sales grew
faster than expected in January, recovering about half the
losses suffered when a wave of coronavirus cases caused many
shoppers to stay at home during December.
The MSCI All Country stock index was little
changed.
Worries over the pace of anticipated interest rate hikes by
the Federal Reserve have largely been priced into markets for
now, helping to underpin sentiment, said Seema Shah, chief
strategist at Principal Global Investors.
"It looks like because of geopolitical risk, it's pushed
back the chances of a 50 basis point hike, the markets have
reduced their expectations," she said.
"The market is getting close to peak in terms of rate
expections. Once you hit that peak, things should settle down."
Federal Reserve officials remain split over how aggressively
they should hike interest rates from next month. Fed funds
futures price about a 1/3 chance of a 50 bps hike in
March.
U.S. existing home sales are due later, though all eyes will
be on the March 10 consumer inflation report ahead of the Fed's
meeting later that month.
SAFE HAVENS EASE, CRUDE SINKS
The safe-haven Japanese yen fell back on Friday and
risk-sensitive currencies, such as the Australian dollar,
advanced as investors took comfort from a plan to hold talks
between the United States and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.
The dollar rose 0.3% on the yen, reaching as high
as 115.3 yen, having touched a two-week low of 114.79 in early
Friday trading.
Gold eased 0.2%.
Asian shares were weaker, with the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia shares outside Japan last down 0.7%.
Tokyo shed 0.4%, Hong Kong 1.8%, Sydney
1%, paring deeper morning losses.
In treasuries, the benchmark 10-year yield was
slightly lower at 1.9668%. Two-year yields were
little changed at 1.4882%.
Oil dipped and Brent crude futures were last down
1.8% on Friday at $91.30 a barrel, more than 4% below Monday's
peak, and U.S. crude fell 1.9% to $90.02 a barrel.
Sources at OPEC+ said it will work to integrate Iran into
its oil supply-limiting accord should agreement be reached on
reviving its nuclear deal with world powers.
After a 7.6% tumble late on Thursday, bitcoin
fell a further 0.3% to $40,419.
