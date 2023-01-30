Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:48:10 2023-01-30 am EST
37.10 EUR   -2.89%
06:34aRENAULT SA : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
06:34aTrending: Renault and Nissan Agree to Reshape Alliance
DJ
06:33aRENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
Trending: Renault and Nissan Agree to Reshape Alliance

01/30/2023 | 06:34am EST
1118 GMT - Renault is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the French auto group said it reached an agreement with Japanese partner Nissan over how to reshape their decades-long alliance. Renault said it would transfer 28.4% of its shares in Nissan into a French trust, while Nissan would invest in Ampere, Renault's electric-vehicle business. For UBS, Renault's news Monday doesn't shed much new light on what was largely already discussed. "The main piece of new information to us relates to Renault being still able to receive dividends from the Nissan stake linked to the 28.4% it will transfer to a French trust," UBS analysts said in a research note, adding that no details were given about the conditions needed should Renault wish to dispose of its stake in the trust. The move means both Nissan and Renault have an equal 15% stakes in each other, UBS said. Citi analysts in a research note said they don't expect the renegotiated alliance to cause "major re-ratings." Renault shares trade 2.2% lower to EUR37.35. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-23 0634ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.68% 453.9 Delayed Quote.9.30%
RENAULT -2.89% 37.1 Real-time Quote.22.16%
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
Financials
Sales 2022 45 307 M 49 183 M 49 183 M
Net income 2022 -501 M -543 M -543 M
Net cash 2022 921 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 10 188 M 11 060 M 11 060 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 38,21 €
Average target price 44,55 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT22.16%11 060
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.86%199 180
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.17%79 982
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 475
BMW AG11.47%64 591
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.81%53 915