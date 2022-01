Truck maker AB Volvo posts Q4 sales, profit above expectations

Volvo said demand for its trucks across key regions remained high, but shortages of components and freight capacity led to production disruptions and increased costs.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 10.06 billion Swedish crowns ($1.07 billion) from 10.93 billion crowns a year ago, but came in slightly above the 10 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The company, whose brands include Mack and Renault, said net sales rose to 102.38 billion crowns from 96.92 billion crowns a year ago. Analysts had forecast sales at 92.84 billion crowns.

Volvo also forecast European and U.S. heavy truck registrations to hit 300,000 in 2022, unchanged from a previous outlook.

The company proposed raising its ordinary dividend to 6.50 crowns per share from a year-ago 6.00 crowns and said it planned an extra dividend of 6.50 crowns per share.

($1 = 9.3707 Swedish crowns)

