RENAULT

RENAULT

(RNO)
U.S. court clears way for extradition to Japan of Ghosn's accused escape plotters

02/11/2021 | 02:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn to unveil ambitions plan to help Lebanon economy

BOSTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to further delay the extradition to Japan of two men charged with helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.

The order by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston clears the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the U.S. State Department approved their extradition.

Their lawyers had said that absent a stay of a prior ruling that they were seeking to appeal that allowed for their extradition, the U.S. government could turn over the Taylors to Japan as early as Friday.

Paul Kelly, a lawyer for the Taylors, said their defense team is "currently exploring the Taylors' legal options." The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately comment.

The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request.

Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Bostond; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 43 593 M 52 848 M 52 848 M
Net income 2020 -7 457 M -9 041 M -9 041 M
Net Debt 2020 2 644 M 3 206 M 3 206 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 10 621 M 12 886 M 12 875 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 37,31 €
Last Close Price 39,26 €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target -4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT9.79%12 886
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.17%217 196
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.09%105 295
DAIMLER AG12.63%84 489
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY31.80%78 550
BMW AG-3.09%54 947
