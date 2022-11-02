Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:18 2022-11-02 pm EDT
31.55 EUR   -1.10%
Verkor raises 250 million euros to fund EV battery megafactory
RE
05:47aMitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit
RE
11/02Renault Korea Motors' October Sales Jump 66% on Strong Exports
MT
Verkor raises 250 million euros to fund EV battery megafactory

11/02/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - French battery startup Verkor has raised 250 million euros ($248 million) from investors to fund a battery "megafactory" on its way to building a much larger plant to produce batteries for its customer Renault, the company said on Wednesday.

Verkor, which is based in Grenoble, said investors in the funding round included French bank Societe Generale, German industrial company Siemens and the European Investment Bank, which put in 49 million euros.

The funding round comes after the company raised 100 million euros from investors in 2021.

Verkor is one of a handful of battery startups trying to raise money and build a homegrown European electric vehicle (EV) battery industry to compete with the Asian giants that dominate global sales.

Chief Executive Benoit Lemaignan said the megafactory was a crucial step in the startup's development and will help it raise a further 1.6 billion euros for a 16 gigawatt-hour (GWh) factory in Dunkirk that should start production in 2025 and will supply high-performance batteries for Renault EVs.

Lemaignan said the funding sent an important message to suppliers that Verkor was scaling up and had financial backing, as well as a major carmaker as a customer.

"Financing is an essential piece in the puzzle we are building," he said. "This shows we have the right people, the right equipment and we have the materials we need to ship quality samples of our product."

Verkor said that so far the company has been making several batteries a day in its lab in Grenoble.

Starting early next year the megafactory - a factory producing under 1 GWh of batteries - will produce thousands of cells per day for Renault to test and use in its EVs.

As well as perfecting its battery chemistry, the megafactory will help Verkor master production at scale and train people to eventually run the Dunkirk gigafactory, Lemaignan said.

($1 = 1.0068 euros)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by David Clarke)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT -1.10% 31.55 Real-time Quote.4.44%
SIEMENS AG -1.28% 110.86 Delayed Quote.-26.45%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.23% 23.405 Real-time Quote.-22.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 44 722 M 44 143 M 44 143 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -426 M -426 M
Net cash 2022 713 M 704 M 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,2x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 8 524 M 8 414 M 8 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Average target price 41,35 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT4.44%8 414
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.08%186 063
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.51%77 633
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.50%62 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.88%55 904
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.48%53 875