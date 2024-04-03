By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo's Philippe Divry will become chief executive of the Swedish truck maker's new electric-van joint venture with Renault and CMA CGM.

The three companies last year said they were pooling their efforts to decarbonize the transport and logistics sector and address booming e-commerce and rental businesses.

The companies said on Wednesday that Krishnan Sundararajan will act as chief operating officer of the venture.

Volvo and French auto group Renault will each invest 300 million euros ($323.1 million) over the next three years for an equal 45% share, while French shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM has acquired a 10% stake through its Pulse energy investment fund, committing to invest EUR120 million by 2026.

The company--named Flexis SAS--will be based in France, and the all-electric vans will be produced at Renault's Sandouville plant.

Divry is currently senior vice president of group trucks strategy at Volvo, while Sundararajan is currently project director of Renault's FlexEvan electric-van project.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-24 0314ET