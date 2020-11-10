Renavotio, Inc. Retains Emerging Markets Consulting to Enhance Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Efforts

Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2020) - Renavotio, Inc, (OTCQB: RIII) ("RIII"), is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base, while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"We are delighted to welcome EMC to the RIII team. Their expertise in the industry should be a great asset to be combined with the market knowledge and relationships already built by its public relations firm Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC. EMC has over one million opt in email names and uses cost per click to tell clients' stories. EMC has also recently been retained to provide services to the following companies: Silo Pharma Inc. and American Complex Care Inc. Seeing the recent results of EMC's efforts with regard to these companies, and knowing that securing more visibility for RIII is good for the company and thus good for the shareholders, is our driving force in decisions we make," said Billy Robinson, Chairman and CEO of RIII.

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to represent Renavotio, Inc. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, growth potential, and the overall business strategy. In a few short months, the RIII team has begun executing on a timely and targeted growth opportunity in the Underground and Medical Infrastructure space."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

ABOUT RENAVOTIO, INC.:

Renavotio's business focuses on three unique infrastructure opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries. www.renavotio.com.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Renavotio Infratech, Inc., ("RII") includes business and acquisition strategy concentrates on medical protective equipment and infrastructure with utility construction and consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long-term savings, utilizing smart-utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These platforms capture utility data from hand-held GPS devices or in-place sensors, with planned use of drones to identify waste contamination, leak detection, and topographic underground utility installation planning. RII's wholly owned subsidiary, Utility Management Corp, is a holding company focused on infrastructure, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water and waste management technology, and related industries. Utility Management Corp's subsidiary, Utility Management and Construction (UMCCO), is an engineering and smart utility management company that provides a one-stop solution to rural communities to reduce the consumption of electricity, natural gas, and water utilities for commercial, industrial and municipal end users. UMCCO's unique approach creates immediate bottom line savings for its clients, by providing engineering, planning, permitting and installation through their second wholly-owned subsidiary, Cross-Bo Construction, which specializes in water, sewer, Telcom, and 5G design and installation, establishing a long-term value proposition while also achieving respective sustainability goals. www.umcco.com

RII's wholly owned subsidiary Tritanium is an Oklahoma based supply chain technology company and the manufacturer of consumer products available at Costco Warehouse Clubs and other fine retailers across the United States. The TriCleanz, TruCleanz, and TruSafe brands of sanitizers, disinfectants, sanitizing wipes, and Pro N95USA, LLC soon to be a US manufacture of N95 mask will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) that is manufactured in the United States with transparency, trust, and traceability. Its products are manufactured using the same Tritanium Traceability Technologies it provides to its manufacturing and logistics clients. Since 2018, Tritanium is working towards being a leader in Supply Chain Traceability Solutions and the founder of one of the first public distributed ledger immutable traceability technology specifically for product traceability. Tritanium's solutions, software developers and technology providers can add immediate global traceability to sickness, food, manufacturing and logistic applications. www.tritaniumlabs.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, capital markets, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

