Renergen : Commencement of Hot Commissioning

COMMENCEMENT OF HOT COMMISSIONING

Renergen is pleased to announce commencement of hot commissioning of Phase 1 of the Virginia Gas Project. On 10th of April the generators where synchronized and breaker to the main supply substation was opened and tests conducted. The breaker to the two 6.6/400Kv transformers were opened and will run on a low load condition, to allow the transformers to "soak" until operating conditions are attained. In the following days, hot commissioning of various utility systems will commence, starting with Air and Nitrogen. This will enable the flushing of some of the process plant areas to commence and is anticipated to started after the easter weekend.

"The much-anticipated moment has finally arrived, and the turn-on has now commenced. Over the coming days we will continue to update shareholders as the final commissioning milestones are achieved. What Nick Mitchell and his team have achieved, despite the many setbacks during construction such as COVID's impact to manufacturing timelines, the shipping crisis on logistics, unseasonal rainfall due to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern delaying construction amongst others, is a massive achievement. Now we have a clear path to turn the plant on, and will keep shareholders updated on progress over the coming few weeks to first production," said CEO, Stefano Marani.

Johannesburg
12 April 2022