Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Renergen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REN   ZAE000202610

RENERGEN LIMITED

(REN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-10
41.30 ZAR    0.00%
04/11Renergen Starts Hot Commissioning of Phase One of South African Gas Project
MT
04/11RENERGEN : Application for quotation of securities - RLT
PU
04/05RENERGEN : Application for quotation of securities - RLT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renergen : Commencement of Hot Commissioning

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Commencement of Hot Commissioning

RENERGEN LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 2014/195093/06)
JSE Share code: REN
A2X Share code: REN
ISIN: ZAE000202610
LEI: 378900B1512179F35A69
Australian Business Number (ABN): 93 998 352 675
ASX Share code: RLT
("Renergen" or "the Company")

COMMENCEMENT OF HOT COMMISSIONING

Renergen is pleased to announce commencement of hot commissioning of Phase 1 of the
Virginia Gas Project.

On 10th of April the generators where synchronized and breaker to the main supply substation
was opened and tests conducted. The breaker to the two 6.6/400Kv transformers were opened
and will run on a low load condition, to allow the transformers to "soak" until operating conditions
are attained.

In the following days, hot commissioning of various utility systems will commence, starting with
Air and Nitrogen. This will enable the flushing of some of the process plant areas to commence
and is anticipated to started after the easter weekend.

"The much-anticipated moment has finally arrived, and the turn-on has now commenced. Over
the coming days we will continue to update shareholders as the final commissioning milestones
are achieved. What Nick Mitchell and his team have achieved, despite the many setbacks during
construction such as COVID's impact to manufacturing timelines, the shipping crisis on logistics,
unseasonal rainfall due to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern delaying
construction amongst others, is a massive achievement. Now we have a clear path to turn the
plant on, and will keep shareholders updated on progress over the coming few weeks to first
production," said CEO, Stefano Marani.

Johannesburg
12 April 2022

Authorised by: Stefano Marani
Chief Executive Officer

Designated Advisor
PSG Capital

For Australian Investors & Media, contact Citadel-MAGNUS
Cameron Gilenko, 0466 984 953

To readers reviewing this announcement on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS), this
announcement may contain graphics and/or images which can be found in the PDF version
posted on the Company's website.

www.renergen.co.za

Date: 12-04-2022 08:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Renergen Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENERGEN LIMITED
04/11Renergen Starts Hot Commissioning of Phase One of South African Gas Project
MT
04/11RENERGEN : Application for quotation of securities - RLT
PU
04/05RENERGEN : Application for quotation of securities - RLT
PU
04/05Renergen Limited Appoints Alex Pickard as Non-Executive Director
CI
04/04RENERGEN : Appointment of Director
PU
03/31Renergen Production Drilling at Virginia Gas Project in South Africa Yields Positive Re..
MT
03/31RENERGEN : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
03/31Renergen Limited Announces Early Success in Production Drilling Programme
CI
03/31RENERGEN : CANCELLATION OF S459257 Early Success in Production Drilling Programme
PU
03/31RENERGEN : Early Success in Production Drilling Programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,93 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 -42,6 M -2,92 M -2,92 M
Net Debt 2021 410 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -52,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 351 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 717x
EV / Sales 2021 1 384x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart RENERGEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Renergen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENERGEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 41,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stefano Marani Director
Brian Harvey Chief Financial Officer & Director
David William King Non-Executive Chairman
Mandy-Leigh Stuart Head-Information Technology
Nicholas Mitchel Mitchell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENERGEN LIMITED21.83%367
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-23.56%22 090
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.48%16 367
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-23.38%9 963
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.71.04%8 616
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-4.14%7 993