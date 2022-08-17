Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Renergen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REN   ZAE000202610

RENERGEN LIMITED

(REN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
36.56 ZAR   +0.88%
11:44aRENERGEN : Notification Of Change In External Auditor
PU
08/11Renergen Says Due Diligence for Stake Acquisition at South African Gas Project Now Complete
MT
08/10RENERGEN : Central Energy Fund Due Diligence Successfully Completed On R1bn Investment
PU
Renergen : Notification Of Change In External Auditor

08/17/2022 | 11:44am EDT
RENERGEN LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 2014/195093/06) JSE Share code: REN

A2X Share code: REN

ISIN: ZAE000202610

LEI: 378900B1512179F35A69

Australian Business Number (ABN): 93 998 352 675

ASX Share code: RLT

("Renergen" or "the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN EXTERNAL AUDITOR

In terms of paragraph 3.78 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby advises that, following the conclusion of a tender process, the audit committee has recommended, and the board of directors of the Company has endorsed, the proposed appointment of BDO South Africa Incorporated ("BDO") as the external auditor of Renergen, with Jacques Barradas as the designated audit partner, with immediate effect.

Shareholders will be requested to approve the above appointment at the Company's 2023 annual general meeting, details of which will be communicated to shareholders in due course.

The change in external auditor was initiated by Renergen, with a view of benefitting from BDO's substantial international footprint and experience.

Johannesburg

17 August 2022

Authorised by: Stefano Marani

Chief Executive Officer

Designated Advisor

PSG Capital

For Australian Investors & Media, contact Citadel-MAGNUS

Cameron Gilenko, 0466 984 953

To readers reviewing this announcement on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS), this announcement may contain graphics and/or images which can be found in the PDF version posted on the Company's website.

www.renergen.co.za

Disclaimer

Renergen Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
