Renergen : Notification Of Change In External Auditor

RENERGEN LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 2014/195093/06) JSE Share code: REN

A2X Share code: REN

ISIN: ZAE000202610

LEI: 378900B1512179F35A69

Australian Business Number (ABN): 93 998 352 675

ASX Share code: RLT

("Renergen" or "the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN EXTERNAL AUDITOR

In terms of paragraph 3.78 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby advises that, following the conclusion of a tender process, the audit committee has recommended, and the board of directors of the Company has endorsed, the proposed appointment of BDO South Africa Incorporated ("BDO") as the external auditor of Renergen, with Jacques Barradas as the designated audit partner, with immediate effect.

Shareholders will be requested to approve the above appointment at the Company's 2023 annual general meeting, details of which will be communicated to shareholders in due course.

The change in external auditor was initiated by Renergen, with a view of benefitting from BDO's substantial international footprint and experience.

Johannesburg

17 August 2022

Authorised by: Stefano Marani

Chief Executive Officer

Designated Advisor

PSG Capital

For Australian Investors & Media, contact Citadel-MAGNUS

Cameron Gilenko, 0466 984 953

