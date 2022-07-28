Renergen : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RLT

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
only
Entity name
RENERGEN LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday July 28, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
use
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security
code
Security description
RLTAA
ORDINARY SHARES
Total number of +securities to be
issued/transferred Issue date
3,913,510 28/06/2022
For personal
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
RENERGEN LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
93998352675
1.3
ASX issuer code
RLT
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
28/7/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
For personal use only
Please specify
Securities issued as part of a capital raise
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
RLTAA : ORDINARY SHARES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
28/6/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,913,510
For personal use only
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency was the cash consideration being
What was the issue price per +security?
paid?
ZAR - Rand
ZAR 33.79000000
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Funds used for further development of the Virginia Gas Project
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.