  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Renergen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REN   ZAE000202610

RENERGEN LIMITED

(REN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
34.65 ZAR   -0.43%
05:54pRENERGEN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RLT
PU
07/12RENERGEN : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/11RENERGEN : Successful Introduction Of Gas To Plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renergen : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RLT

07/28/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

RENERGEN LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday July 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

RLTAA

ORDINARY SHARES

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

3,913,510 28/06/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RENERGEN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

93998352675

1.3

ASX issuer code

RLT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/7/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Securities issued as part of a capital raise

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

RLTAA : ORDINARY SHARES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/6/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

3,913,510

For personal use only

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency was the cash consideration being

What was the issue price per +security?

paid?

ZAR - Rand

ZAR 33.79000000

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Funds used for further development of the Virginia Gas Project

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renergen Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,64 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -134x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 546 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1 384x
EV / Sales 2022 2 022x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart RENERGEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Renergen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENERGEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stefano Marani Director
Brian Harvey Chief Financial Officer & Director
David William King Non-Executive Chairman
Mandy-Leigh Stuart Head-Information Technology
Nicholas Mitchel Mitchell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENERGEN LIMITED2.65%271
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-31.88%19 659
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.62%18 219
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-23.38%9 949
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.92.17%9 629
UGI CORPORATION-9.28%8 803