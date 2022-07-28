Renergen : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RLT

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

RLTAA : ORDINARY SHARES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/6/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A