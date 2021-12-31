Log in
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/30
33.46 ZAR   +0.60%
12:37aRENERGEN : Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
PU
12:37aRENERGEN : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
12/19RENERGEN : Employee Incentive Scheme
PU
Renergen : Quarterly Activities Report

12/31/2021 | 12:37am EST
onlyQuarterly Activity Report

useHelium and LNG Producer

ersonalDecember 2021

Highlights

Significant highlights from this quarter, in chronological order, include:

sonalre seu lyno

Facilitation of helium spot market R2D2 records strong flow, 1.9% helium

Updated Reserves, 1P helium up over 600% David King elected chairman

Cryo-VaccTM successfully delivered close to 1m vaccines in SA

Project Schedule

ersonal use only

Facilitation of Helium Spot Market

Argonon Helium Token, or ArgHe

Helium Supply Agreement

Renergen has entered into a pre-paid forward supply agreement to Argonon Helium US Inc, a Delaware company

https://argonon-he.com/

Mechanics

  • Argonon has the right to purchase up to 100,000 mcf of helium from Renergen's Phase 2 plant at a pre- determined price, ranging from US$230 to 270/mcf
  • Argonon is issuing tokens through its website, using Ethereum, to provide the blockchain infrastructure for the tokens
  • The tokens allow the holder to collect helium from Renergen
  • The will be tradeable in early January 2022 on exchange BitGet (https://bitget.com), and will include additional crypto exchanges in due course

Argonon

www.argonon-he.com

R2D2 Completed

1.9% helium, strong flow

only

Planned at an inclination to intersect the main

gas-bearing fracture midway between existing

blowers MDR5 and HDR1, the latter being where

the current CNG facility is in operation

use

The well was drilled using standard percussion

techniques, but the drillers weren't able to

maintain an inclination acceptable to the

Company

ersonal

R2D2 intersected gas along the main gas-bearing

fault line as planned. Since flow testing the well,

no impact to HDR1 or MDR5 have been recorded

thus far, giving the strongest indication yet that

wells can be spaced closer together

Gas Fracture

MDR1

300m

MDR5

300m

R2D2

HDR1 &

C3PO Plant

4

Significant Growth in Reserves Since 2019

Significant results delivered with 1P helium reserves having increased by 610% to 7.2Bcf and 1P methane reserves by 427% to 215.1Bcf

Mar-19

Sep-21

% Change

Mar-19

Oct-21

onlyuseFeetCubicBillionIn

MethaneHelium

Phase - 1P

40.8

215.1

427%

800.0

ProvenProven

BCFBCF

600.0

407.0

Phase - 2P

138.9

407.0

193%

400.0

215.1

200.0

138.9

40.8

Phase - 3P

284.2

600.1

111%

0.0

1P

2P

30.0

Phase - 1P

1.0

7.2

610%

20.0

13.6

Phase - 2P

3.4

13.6

298%

10.0

7.2

3.4

1.0

ersonal

Phase - 3P

6.9

20.0

192%

0.0

1P

2P

Following successful drilling campaigns in 2021, Renergen engaged Sproule to estimate

the methane and helium reserves and resources at the Virginia Gas Project

Source: Reserves and Resources - Sproule

600.1

284.2

3P

20.0

6.9

3P

5





Renergen Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
