Renergen : Quarterly Activities Report
Highlights
Significant highlights from this quarter, in chronological order, include:
Facilitation of helium spot market R2D2 records strong flow, 1.9% helium
Updated Reserves, 1P helium up over 600% David King elected chairman
Cryo-Vacc
TM successfully delivered close to 1m vaccines in SA
Project Schedule
Facilitation of Helium Spot Market
Argonon Helium Token, or ArgHe
Helium Supply Agreement
Renergen has entered into a pre-paid forward supply agreement to Argonon Helium US Inc, a Delaware company
https://argonon-he.com/
Mechanics
Argonon has the right to purchase up to 100,000 mcf of helium from Renergen's Phase 2 plant at a pre- determined price, ranging from US$230 to 270/mcf
Argonon is issuing tokens through its website, using Ethereum, to provide the blockchain infrastructure for the tokens
The tokens allow the holder to collect helium from Renergen
The will be tradeable in early January 2022 on exchange BitGet ( ), and will include additional crypto exchanges in due course
https://bitget.com
Argonon
www.argonon-he.com
R2D2 Completed
1.9% helium, strong flow
Planned at an inclination to intersect the main
gas-bearing fracture midway between existing
blowers MDR5 and HDR1, the latter being where
the current CNG facility is in operation
The well was drilled using standard percussion
techniques, but the drillers weren't able to
maintain an inclination acceptable to the
Company
R2D2 intersected gas along the main gas-bearing
fault line as planned. Since flow testing the well,
no impact to HDR1 or MDR5 have been recorded
thus far, giving the strongest indication yet that
wells can be spaced closer together
Gas Fracture
MDR1
300m
MDR5
300m
R2D2
HDR1 &
C3PO
Plant
Significant Growth in Reserves Since 2019
Significant results delivered with 1P helium reserves having increased by 610% to 7.2Bcf and 1P methane reserves by 427% to 215.1Bcf
Mar-19
Sep-21
% Change
Mar-19
Oct-21
Methane
Helium
Phase - 1P
40.8
215.1
427%
800.0
Proven
Proven
BCFBCF
600.0
407.0
Phase - 2P
138.9
407.0
193%
400.0
215.1
200.0
138.9
40.8
Phase - 3P
284.2
600.1
111%
0.0
1P
2P
30.0
Phase - 1P
1.0
7.2
610%
20.0
13.6
Phase - 2P
3.4
13.6
298%
10.0
7.2
3.4
1.0
Phase - 3P
6.9
20.0
192%
0.0
1P
2P
Following successful drilling campaigns in 2021, Renergen engaged Sproule to estimate
the methane and helium reserves and resources at the Virginia Gas Project
Source: Reserves and Resources - Sproule
600.1
284.2
3P
20.0
6.9
3P
5
