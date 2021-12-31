Renergen : Quarterly Activities Report

Facilitation of Helium Spot Market

Argonon Helium Token, or ArgHe

Helium Supply Agreement

Renergen has entered into a pre-paid forward supply agreement to Argonon Helium US Inc, a Delaware company

https://argonon-he.com/

Mechanics

Argonon has the right to purchase up to 100,000 mcf of helium from Renergen's Phase 2 plant at a pre- determined price, ranging from US$230 to 270/mcf

Argonon is issuing tokens through its website, using Ethereum, to provide the blockchain infrastructure for the tokens

The tokens allow the holder to collect helium from Renergen