Renergen : Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities Total facility Amount drawn Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of amount at quarter at quarter financing arrangements available to the end end entity. ZAR'000 ZAR'000 Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. 7.1 Loan facilities 648 328 648 328 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities 648 328 648 328 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end -

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

The amounts disclosed above were translated at a rate of R16.2082/US$1 on 30 November 2021.

Tetra4 entered into a US$40.0 million finance agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on 20 August 2019 ("Facility Agreement"). The first draw down of US$20.0 million took place in September 2019, the second draw down of US$12.5 million in June 2020 and the final draw down of US$7.5 million in September 2021. Tetra4 will repay the loan in equal quarterly instalments of US$1.1 million on each payment date beginning 1 August 2022 and ending on 15 August 2031. The loan is secured by a pledge of the Group's assets under construction, land and the Debt Service Reserve Account.

The first drawdown of $20.0 million attracts interest of 2.11% per annum. Interest on the second and final drawdowns is 1.49% and 1.24% per annum, respectively. Interest is payable by Tetra4 to the DFC quarterly on 15 February, 15 May, 15 August and 15 November of each year (Repayment Dates) for the duration of the loan.

A guaranty fee of 4% per annum is payable by Tetra4 to the DFC on any outstanding loan balance. The guaranty fee is payable quarterly on the Repayment Dates.

A commitment fee of 0.5% per annum is payable by Tetra4 to the DFC on any undisbursed amounts under the Facility Agreement. Commitment fees are payable quarterly on the Repayment Dates.

An annual maintenance fee of $0.04 million is payable by Tetra4 to the DFC for the duration of the loan term and is payable on 15 November of each year.