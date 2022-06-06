Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Renergen Limited
  News
  Summary
RENERGEN : US$500 Million Debt Retainer Letter Signed for Phase 2 Operations at Virginia Gas Project
PU
05/30RENERGEN : Plant Commissioning Progress
PU
05/30Renergen Advances Plant Commissioning Activities in South Africa
MT
Renergen : US$500 Million Debt Retainer Letter Signed for Phase 2 Operations at Virginia Gas Project

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
US$500 Million Debt Retainer Letter Signed for Phase 2 Operations at Virginia Gas Project

RENERGEN LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 2014/195093/06)
JSE Share code: REN
A2X Share code: REN
ISIN: ZAE000202610
LEI: 378900B1512179F35A69
Australian Business Number (ABN): 93 998 352 675
ASX Share code: RLT
("Renergen" or "the Company")

US$500 MILLION DEBT RETAINER LETTER SIGNED FOR PHASE 2 OPERATIONS AT
VIRGINIA GAS PROJECT

Renergen is pleased to announce it has signed a Retainer Letter with the US International
Development Finance Corporation ("DFC"), to evaluate making a loan of up to US$500 million to
finance the development of Phase 2 of helium and natural gas operations at the Virginia Gas
Project ("Virginia).

DFC, which provided US$40 million for Phase 1 of operations, has conducted a preliminary
screening of the proposal for Phase 2 financing. Renergen and DFC will now commence further
analysis on the project, including potential on-site diligence following commissioning of the Phase
1 plant.

In addition to the DFC, Renergen has also received multiple Letters of Intent ("LOI") to co-lend
alongside the DFC for Phase 2 operations from additional lenders, with a cumulative value of
over US$700 million in senior debt, which will exceed the remaining debt requirement.

The lenders are currently in the process of reviewing all materials in the data room and will be
conducting an onsite inspection of Phase 1 operations, as part of the due diligence for the debt
funding of Phase 2.

"We find ourselves in a very strong position as we embark on turning on the Virginia Gas Project
plant in the coming weeks. The Company has grown significantly in size and scale and
importantly, now has the ability to sculpt terms to suit our financing requirement. We are in the
process of optimising Phase 2 operations as part of the ongoing due diligence process and are
aiming to achieve a target of up to 65% debt funding, the balance equity, on the Phase 2 project
capital amount. The debt amount available to the Company will significantly reduce the amount
of equity needed while ensuring sufficient head room to meet financial covenants," said Stefano
Marani, CEO.

Johannesburg
6 June 2022

Authorised by: Stefano Marani
Chief Executive Officer

Designated Advisor
PSG Capital

For Australian Investors & Media, contact Citadel-MAGNUS - Cameron Gilenko, 0466 984 953
This announcement contains images which can be found in the PDF version on www.renergen.co.za

Date: 06-06-2022 08:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Renergen Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
