S.Africa's Renergen to start production of ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine storage

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African natural gas
and helium producer Renergen will start production of
its helium powered ultra-cold mobile freezer in the next few
days and has started discussions to sell the units to logistics
companies, it said on Monday.
Companies and governments around the world are working on
ways to establish cold-chain storage and delivery systems for
vaccines such as the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech
shot, which must be shipped and stored at ultra-cold
temperatures and can only last at standard fridge temperatures
for up to five days.
As a solution, Renergen on Monday launched its prototype
cold-chain storage called Cryo-Vacc, which has a temperature
range of -150 degrees Celsius to 8C and can store vaccines for
periods of up to 30 days without the need for any power supply.
"We've already started to take orders for this product. So
we're ready to start going into production in the next few
days," Renergen CEO Stefano Marani told journalists at the
demo-launch event.
The company has partnered with local distributor DPD Laser,
jointly owned and controlled by The Laser Group and European
DPDgroup, which will buy the units from Renergen and then rent
them out to its healthcare warehousing and logistics clients in
South Africa and the Southern African Development community
(SADC).
Marani said the company had also received multiple
expressions of interests and order requests from all over the
world.
Cryo-Vacc uses liquid helium to transport by air, and liquid
nitrogen to transport by road. Current cold-chain solutions use
dry ice - frozen carbon dioxide - or cold plates, but this has
not been sustainable for South Africa said DPD Laser CEO Anton
Visagie.
"Our biggest challenges ... we've got very high ambient
temperatures in South Africa, we've got long distances to travel
and often when you get to the point of vaccination there is a
lack of infrastructure. There could be load shedding," he said
referring to frequent scheduled power cuts.
Another difficulty with vaccine transport is that aircraft
can only carry a limited amount of dry ice as it turns into gas
over time, displacing the breathable air in the cabin.
Marani said because liquid helium is only a fraction of the
weight of liquid nitrogen, it will significantly reduce
airfreight distribution costs and can accommodate up to 12 times
more vials per flight compared to other solutions based on
current flight safety regulations.
Earlier this month the health ministry called for bids from
service providers to import, store and distribute COVID-19
vaccines at different required temperatures.
South Africa has yet to launch its COVID-19 vaccination
programme and the government has decided to go with the Johnson
& Johnson's dose after trial results this month showed
AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine was less effective
against the new variant of the coronavirus dominating South
African infections.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans)