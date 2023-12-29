(Alliance News) - Renergetica Spa on Friday announced that it has formalized with its single-member parent company CVA Eos Srl the sale of three special purpose vehicles.

In detail, these are Ren 167 Srl, holder of the Sole Authorization for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 2.44 MW in the Province of Viterbo; Ren 170 Srl, holder of the PAS Authorization Title for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 9.99 MW, in the Province of Matera; and Ren 208 Srl, holder of the PAS Authorization Title for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 5.448 MW in the Province of Catania.

Renergetica trades in the red by 1.0 percent at EUR10.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

