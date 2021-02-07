Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Renesas Electronics Corporation    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chip designer Dialog confirms $6 billion Renesas offer talks

02/07/2021 | 10:59am EST
Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at company building in Germering

BERLIN (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor, whose clients include Apple, confirmed on Sunday it was in advanced talks with Renesas Electronics Corporation about a potential sale, valuing it at around $6 billion.

The discussions centred on a possible cash offer of 67.50 euros per share in British-based chip designer Dialog, the company said in a statement, representing a 20% premium to the Friday closing stock price of 56.12 euros, when it had a market capitalisation of around 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion).

"A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made," it added.

Frankfurt-listed Dialog said that Renesas is required by regulation to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for by 1700 GMT on March 7, or say it does not intend to do so.

Renesas could not immediately be reached for comment.

The two companies agreed to expand their collaboration in August.

Dialog last month gave an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to strong demand for 5G phones and tablets.

($1 = 0.8304 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 714 B 6 774 M 6 774 M
Net income 2020 52 802 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2020 501 B 4 754 M 4 754 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 2 161 B 20 494 M 20 505 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 671
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 432,86 JPY
Last Close Price 1 248,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Shibata President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuya Tsurumaru Chairman
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION15.66%20 494
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.25%585 579
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.11%336 513
INTEL CORPORATION18.00%236 385
BROADCOM INC.6.43%189 532
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-2.87%165 674
