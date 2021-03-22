Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Toyota, Nissan
, Honda and other Japanese automakers scrambled
on Monday to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas
Electronics automotive chip plant that could aggravate
a global semiconductor shortage.
"We are gathering information and trying to see if this will
affect us or not," a Honda spokesman said. Other car makers
including Toyota and Nissan said they too were assessing the
situation.
The effect on car makers could spread beyond Japan to other
auto companies in Europe and the United States because Renesas
has around a 30% global share of micro control unit chips used
in cars.
Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart
production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast
Japan after an electrical fault caused machinery to catch fire
on Friday and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.
Two-thirds of production at the affected line is automotive
chips. The company also has a 200mm wafer line at the Naka
plant, which has not been affected.
Concerns on the impact of the fire on production sent auto
shares sliding in Tokyo on Monday, with the big three, Toyota,
Honda and Nissan, down more than 2% by the midday break. Renesas
shares tumbled as much as 5.5% and were down 3.9% midday. The
benchmark Topix index shed 1.1%.
"It will probably take more than a month to return to normal
supply. Given that, even Toyota will face very unstable
production in April and May," said Seiji Sugiura, senior analyst
at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "I think Honda, Nissan and
other makers will also be facing a difficult situation."
Semiconductors such as those made by Renesas are used
extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance,
manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in
parking and entertainment systems.
Nissan and Honda had already been forced to scale back
production plans because of the chip shortage resulting from
burgeoning demand from consumer electronic makers and an
unexpected rebound in car sales from a slump during the early
months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Toyota, which ensured parts suppliers had enough stocks of
chips, has fared better so far.
"It could take three months or even half a year for a full
recovery," said Akira Minamikawa, analyst at technology research
company Omdia. "This has happened when chip stockpiles are low,
so the impact is going to be significant," he added.
GOVT PROMISES HELP
Renesas said it customers, which are mostly automotive parts
makers rather than the car companies, will begin to see chip
shipments fall in around a month. The company declined to say
which machine caught fire because of the electrical fault or
which company made it.
The Japanese government promised help for the auto industry.
"We will firmly try to help the Naka factory achieve swift
restoration by helping it quickly acquire alternative
manufacturing equipment,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato
told a regular news conference on Monday.
The latest incident at the Naka facility comes after an
earthquake last month shut down production for three days and
forced Renesas to further deplete chip stocks to keep up with
orders.
The plant was closed for three months in 2011 following the
deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Eimi Yamamitsu and Noriyuki Hirata;
Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)