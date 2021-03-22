Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Renesas Electronics Corporation    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

03/22/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Toyota, Nissan , Honda and other Japanese automakers scrambled on Monday to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas Electronics automotive chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage.

"We are gathering information and trying to see if this will affect us or not," a Honda spokesman said. Other car makers including Toyota and Nissan said they too were assessing the situation.

The effect on car makers could spread beyond Japan to other auto companies in Europe and the United States because Renesas has around a 30% global share of micro control unit chips used in cars.

Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after an electrical fault caused machinery to catch fire on Friday and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.

Two-thirds of production at the affected line is automotive chips. The company also has a 200mm wafer line at the Naka plant, which has not been affected.

Concerns on the impact of the fire on production sent auto shares sliding in Tokyo on Monday, with the big three, Toyota, Honda and Nissan, down more than 2% by the midday break. Renesas shares tumbled as much as 5.5% and were down 3.9% midday. The benchmark Topix index shed 1.1%.

"It will probably take more than a month to return to normal supply. Given that, even Toyota will face very unstable production in April and May," said Seiji Sugiura, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "I think Honda, Nissan and other makers will also be facing a difficult situation."

Semiconductors such as those made by Renesas are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.

Nissan and Honda had already been forced to scale back production plans because of the chip shortage resulting from burgeoning demand from consumer electronic makers and an unexpected rebound in car sales from a slump during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota, which ensured parts suppliers had enough stocks of chips, has fared better so far.

"It could take three months or even half a year for a full recovery," said Akira Minamikawa, analyst at technology research company Omdia. "This has happened when chip stockpiles are low, so the impact is going to be significant," he added.

GOVT PROMISES HELP

Renesas said it customers, which are mostly automotive parts makers rather than the car companies, will begin to see chip shipments fall in around a month. The company declined to say which machine caught fire because of the electrical fault or which company made it.

The Japanese government promised help for the auto industry.

"We will firmly try to help the Naka factory achieve swift restoration by helping it quickly acquire alternative manufacturing equipment,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference on Monday.

The latest incident at the Naka facility comes after an earthquake last month shut down production for three days and forced Renesas to further deplete chip stocks to keep up with orders.

The plant was closed for three months in 2011 following the deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Eimi Yamamitsu and Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 4.45% 3471 End-of-day quote.20.63%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.14% 624.1 End-of-day quote.11.45%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION -3.08% 1228 End-of-day quote.13.81%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.07% 8644 End-of-day quote.8.63%
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
12:34aJapan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
RE
12:16aJapan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
RE
03/21Japan shares tumble as fire at chip factory hits Renesas, carmakers
RE
03/21RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : Tokyo stocks sink as Renesas fuels fears over global chip..
AQ
03/21URGENT : Nikkei stock index extends losses, down over 2%
AQ
03/21RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : UPDATE 3 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturi..
BU
03/21Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line
RE
03/21RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : chief says plant fire may seriously impact chip supply
AQ
03/21RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damage..
RE
03/20RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : UPDATE 2 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturi..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 714 B 6 558 M 6 558 M
Net income 2020 52 785 M 485 M 485 M
Net Debt 2020 501 B 4 602 M 4 602 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,0x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 2 127 B 19 540 M 19 534 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 18 671
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 461,54 JPY
Last Close Price 1 228,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Shibata President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuya Tsurumaru Chairman
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION13.81%19 317
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.60%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION27.98%259 179
BROADCOM INC.8.36%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.22%161 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ