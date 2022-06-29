Japan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions

Renesas will collaborate with Tata Motors, India's biggest manufacturer of electric cars, on developing "next-generation automotive electronics" to accelerate the growth of electric and connected vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Renesas will also work with Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, on wireless network solutions including 5G. The products will initially be for India with an aim to expand to global markets.

