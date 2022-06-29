Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
1283.00 JPY   -3.61%
12:47aJapan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions
RE
06/28Renesas Partners with Tata to Accelerate Progress in Advanced Electronics for India and Emerging Markets
BU
06/27Hailo Collaborates with Renesas to Enable Automotive Customers to Seamlessly Scale from ADAS to Automated Driving
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions

06/29/2022 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tata Motors' electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV on show during its launch in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and India's Tata Motors have formed a strategic partnership to design, develop and manufacture semiconductor solutions for domestic and global markets, the companies said on Wednesday.

Renesas will collaborate with Tata Motors, India's biggest manufacturer of electric cars, on developing "next-generation automotive electronics" to accelerate the growth of electric and connected vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Renesas will also work with Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, on wireless network solutions including 5G. The products will initially be for India with an aim to expand to global markets.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION -3.61% 1283 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.60% 417.05 End-of-day quote.-13.54%
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
12:47aJapan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions
RE
06/28Renesas Partners with Tata to Accelerate Progress in Advanced Electronics for India and..
BU
06/27Hailo Collaborates with Renesas to Enable Automotive Customers to Seamlessly Scale from..
CI
06/22Renesas Delivers Industry's Most Complete Intelligent Sensor Solutions for IoT Applicat..
BU
06/22Renesas Electronics Corporation Delivers Complete Intelligent Sensor Solutions for IoT ..
CI
06/22UBS Adjusts Renesas Electronics' Price Target to 3,300 Yen From 3,400 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
06/21Renesas Launches World's Most Highly Integrated Advanced Bluetooth Low Energy SoC
BU
06/21Renesas Electronics Corporation Launches World’s Most Highly Integrated Advanced B..
CI
06/21RENESAS ELECTRONICS : Launches World's Most Highly Integrated Advanced Bluetooth Low Energ..
PU
06/16Renesas Develops Circuit Technologies for 22-nm Embedded STT-MRAM with Faster Read and ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 456 B 10 688 M 10 688 M
Net income 2022 266 B 1 948 M 1 948 M
Net Debt 2022 469 B 3 443 M 3 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 598 B 19 063 M 19 063 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 20 940
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 331,00 JPY
Average target price 2 189,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-6.89%19 063
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.66%428 837
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.11%424 537
BROADCOM INC.-24.00%205 580
INTEL CORPORATION-26.64%157 863
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.20%143 807