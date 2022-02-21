Log in
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
Nikkei ends lower for third day as Ukraine jitters weigh

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index fell for a third consecutive session on Monday, as sustained worries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

The Nikkei share average closed down 0.76% at 26,910.67, paring most of the 2.11% drop in early trade, after reports of a potential summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soothed market nerves.

However, the number of declining stocks were four times more than shares that rose, with industrial and basic material companies leading losses.

The broader Topix fell 0.71% to end at 1,910.68, after slipping as much as 1.83% earlier. Growth stocks suffered bigger declines, with an index of the shares falling 0.91% compared to a 0.53% slide for value shares.

Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, U.S. and French leaders said, following a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup all around the Ukrainian border. A decision on the summit will be taken after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two nations next week.

"There is still so much that is uncertain, including whether this summit will actually go ahead," leading to deep-rooted caution among investors, a trader at a domestic securities firm said.

"Let's see what happens at the foreign ministers' meeting first."

Chipmakers declined, with Tokyo Electron dropping 2.94% to become the biggest drag on Nikkei. Advantest and Renesas lost 1.88% and 2.11%, respectively.

Sony Group slid 1.53% and Nintendo fell 1.19%.

Sharp Corp tumbled 10.12% and was the biggest decliner on Nikkei, after the electronics maker announced it replaced its chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.78% 26910.87 Real-time Quote.-5.80%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -1.19% 58770 Delayed Quote.10.87%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION -2.11% 1392 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
SHARP CORPORATION -10.12% 1181 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.53% 11890 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -2.94% 55140 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
TOPIX INDEX -0.71% 1910.68 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
Financials
Sales 2021 973 B 8 450 M 8 450 M
Net income 2021 126 B 1 097 M 1 097 M
Net Debt 2021 673 B 5 845 M 5 845 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 764 B 24 008 M 24 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 814
Free-Float 61,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 422,00 JPY
Average target price 2 221,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-0.07%24 008
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%592 477
NVIDIA CORPORATION-19.62%591 050
BROADCOM INC.-12.84%237 571
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-8.33%188 930
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-20.90%185 243