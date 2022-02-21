Nikkei ends lower for third day as Ukraine jitters weigh

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index fell
for a third consecutive session on Monday, as sustained worries
about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed investors
away from riskier assets.
The Nikkei share average closed down 0.76% at
26,910.67, paring most of the 2.11% drop in early trade, after
reports of a potential summit between U.S. President Joe Biden
and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soothed market
nerves.
However, the number of declining stocks were four times more
than shares that rose, with industrial and basic material
companies leading losses.
The broader Topix fell 0.71% to end at 1,910.68,
after slipping as much as 1.83% earlier. Growth stocks suffered
bigger declines, with an index of the shares falling
0.91% compared to a 0.53% slide for value shares.
Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over
Ukraine, U.S. and French leaders said, following a week of
heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup all
around the Ukrainian border. A decision on the summit will be
taken after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two
nations next week.
"There is still so much that is uncertain, including whether
this summit will actually go ahead," leading to deep-rooted
caution among investors, a trader at a domestic securities firm
said.
"Let's see what happens at the foreign ministers' meeting
first."
Chipmakers declined, with Tokyo Electron dropping
2.94% to become the biggest drag on Nikkei. Advantest
and Renesas lost 1.88% and 2.11%, respectively.
Sony Group slid 1.53% and Nintendo fell
1.19%.
Sharp Corp tumbled 10.12% and was the biggest
decliner on Nikkei, after the electronics maker announced it
replaced its chief executive officer.
