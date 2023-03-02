Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-02 am EST
1732.00 JPY   -1.25%
08:07aRenesas Delivers 10 New Winning Combinations That Include Both Automotive and Non-Automotive Products
BU
03/01Renesas Unveils Quick-connect Studio : Industry's First-Ever Cloud-based System Development Tool to Dynamically Create IoT Software
BU
03/01Renesas Electronics Announces Executive Personnel Changes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renesas Delivers 10 New Winning Combinations That Include Both Automotive and Non-Automotive Products

03/02/2023 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fully Tested Solutions Showcase Entire Renesas Portfolio; Address EV Charging, Vehicle Cluster Control and Other Applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) today announced that it has introduced 10 new Winning Combinations that combine a broad range of products from Renesas entire portfolio, including both automotive and non-automotive parts. The new solutions address multiple applications for electric vehicle (EV) charging, instrument cluster control and low-voltage inverter functionality for traction motors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005333/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Renesas’ Winning Combinations are engineering-vetted designs that allow customers to take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating product development cycles and lowering overall risk in bringing designs to market. Renesas now offers more than 300 Winning Combinations for a wide range of customers and markets.

In November of 2022, Renesas announced a unified global sales and marketing organization, combining teams from the Automotive Solution Business Unit (ABU) and the IoT & Infrastructure Business Unit (IIBU) to accelerate cross-BU collaboration. The new organization also allows Renesas to capitalize on scale advantages by fostering cross-selling opportunities and broader customer coverage. The new Winning Combos are the first to combine products designed for automotive applications with non-automotive offerings.

“These Winning Combos are an excellent example of the synergies we can leverage from our new organization,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, CSMO and Head of the Global Sales and Marketing Unit at Renesas. “By combining our technical, market and customer knowledge, we can serve large and rapidly growing opportunities in all geographies with the right solutions at optimal value.”

The 10 new Winning Combinations include the following:

  • OCPP Interface Card (OIC) for Smart EV Chargers
    Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) is used to communicate between a networked charging station and a networked charge management system. Today charging stations can connect to OCPP, but with this new solution, standalone EV chargers can also connect to OCPP server to authorize EVs, manage charger configurations remotely, get real time alerts, and more. This gives users and manufacturers flexibility to use any charger with, any EV system with support for multiple charging techniques. This Winning Combo includes Renesas low-power Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi and MCUs.
  • 3 Kilowatt Off-Board EV Charger
    High power off-board chargers are the functional blocks for supporting battery pack solutions. This charger combination works on a universal input range and uses a high-end MCU to control power factor correction (PFC) and manage the zero-voltage switching (ZVS). This Winning Combo includes Renesas MCU, analog, power and PWM controller products.
  • Connected Android Cluster
    This connected cockpit design provides developers with all the necessary modules and peripherals for complete cockpit application development. This custom board comes with multiple wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, etc. Information coming from outside the vehicle can be fed through a dual CAN/FD communication channel. It supports three display connections and a variety of boot options. It supports Android infotainment systems as well as cluster applications through FreeRTOS. The Winning Combo includes Renesas R-Car Automotive System-on-chip (SoC), power management devices, timing products, Wi-Fi, modules and Bluetooth products.

Availability and More Information

The new Renesas Winning Combinations, in addition to more than 300 existing Winning Combinations, include block diagrams, product information, and the ability to sample and buy. They are available at www.renesas.com/win.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
08:07aRenesas Delivers 10 New Winning Combinations That Include Both Automotive and Non-Autom..
BU
03/01Renesas Unveils Quick-connect Studio : Industry's First-Ever Cloud-based System Developmen..
BU
03/01Renesas Electronics Announces Executive Personnel Changes
AQ
02/28Renesas Announces Executive Personnel Changes
BU
02/27Renesas Donates to Aid Relief Efforts in Turkiye and Syria
AQ
02/23Renesas Presents Wireless Power Transmitter Technology for Portable Device Charging at ..
BU
02/23Renesas Electronics Corporation Presents Wireless Power Transmitter Technology for Port..
CI
02/23Renesas Electronics : Presents Wireless Power Transmitter Technology for Portable Device C..
PU
02/22Renesas Electronics Collaborates with AMD to Demo Full RF and Digital Front-End Design ..
AQ
02/22Renesas Develops Technologies for Automotive Communication Gateway SoCs
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 481 B 10 894 M 10 894 M
Net income 2022 254 B 1 867 M 1 867 M
Net Debt 2022 522 B 3 840 M 3 840 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 152 B 23 178 M 23 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 21 036
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 754,00 JPY
Average target price 2 159,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION48.20%23 178
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.32%559 733
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.39%443 080
BROADCOM INC.6.16%247 473
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.21%156 021
QUALCOMM, INC.12.50%137 903