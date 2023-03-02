Renesas Delivers 10 New Winning Combinations That Include Both Automotive and Non-Automotive Products

Fully Tested Solutions Showcase Entire Renesas Portfolio; Address EV Charging, Vehicle Cluster Control and Other Applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) today announced that it has introduced 10 new Winning Combinations that combine a broad range of products from Renesas entire portfolio, including both automotive and non-automotive parts. The new solutions address multiple applications for electric vehicle (EV) charging, instrument cluster control and low-voltage inverter functionality for traction motors.

Renesas’ Winning Combinations are engineering-vetted designs that allow customers to take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating product development cycles and lowering overall risk in bringing designs to market. Renesas now offers more than 300 Winning Combinations for a wide range of customers and markets.

In November of 2022, Renesas announced a unified global sales and marketing organization, combining teams from the Automotive Solution Business Unit (ABU) and the IoT & Infrastructure Business Unit (IIBU) to accelerate cross-BU collaboration. The new organization also allows Renesas to capitalize on scale advantages by fostering cross-selling opportunities and broader customer coverage. The new Winning Combos are the first to combine products designed for automotive applications with non-automotive offerings.

“These Winning Combos are an excellent example of the synergies we can leverage from our new organization,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, CSMO and Head of the Global Sales and Marketing Unit at Renesas. “By combining our technical, market and customer knowledge, we can serve large and rapidly growing opportunities in all geographies with the right solutions at optimal value.”

The 10 new Winning Combinations include the following:

OCPP Interface Card (OIC) for Smart EV Chargers

Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) is used to communicate between a networked charging station and a networked charge management system. Today charging stations can connect to OCPP, but with this new solution, standalone EV chargers can also connect to OCPP server to authorize EVs, manage charger configurations remotely, get real time alerts, and more. This gives users and manufacturers flexibility to use any charger with, any EV system with support for multiple charging techniques. This Winning Combo includes Renesas low-power Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi and MCUs.

3 Kilowatt Off-Board EV Charger

High power off-board chargers are the functional blocks for supporting battery pack solutions. This charger combination works on a universal input range and uses a high-end MCU to control power factor correction (PFC) and manage the zero-voltage switching (ZVS). This Winning Combo includes Renesas MCU, analog, power and PWM controller products.

Connected Android Cluster

This connected cockpit design provides developers with all the necessary modules and peripherals for complete cockpit application development. This custom board comes with multiple wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, etc. Information coming from outside the vehicle can be fed through a dual CAN/FD communication channel. It supports three display connections and a variety of boot options. It supports Android infotainment systems as well as cluster applications through FreeRTOS. The Winning Combo includes Renesas R-Car Automotive System-on-chip (SoC), power management devices, timing products, Wi-Fi, modules and Bluetooth products.

Availability and More Information

The new Renesas Winning Combinations, in addition to more than 300 existing Winning Combinations, include block diagrams, product information, and the ability to sample and buy. They are available at www.renesas.com/win.

