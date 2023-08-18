TOKYO, Japan ―Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723, "Renesas"), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions,today announced a change in its largest major shareholder, which will become effective as of August 23, 2023. Further details are as follows.

Background of the change

Renesas received notification from INCJ, Ltd. on August 18, 2023, that it will sell a portion of its holdings in Renesas. Effective August 23, 2023, when the stock transfer is completed, INCJ, Ltd. will no longer be the largest major shareholder of Renesas.

Overview of the shareholder subject to the change

Name INCJ, Ltd. Location 1-3-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan Names and titles of representatives Chairman and CEO: Toshiyuki Shiga President and COO: Mikihide Katsumata Main Business Specific business activity support and other work stipulated in the current Act on Strengthening Industrial Competitiveness as of September 21, 2018 Amount of capital 500 million yen

Number of voting rights (number of shares) held by the major shareholder before and after the change and its ratio to the number of voting rights of all shareholders

Number of voting rights (Number of shares held) Ratio to the number of voting rights held by all shareholders Shareholder ranking Before the change (As of June 30, 2023） 1,838,127 (183,812,775 shares） 10.41% 2nd After the change 1,749,121 (174,912,175 shares) 9.90% 2nd

Note 1. "Ratio to the number of voting rights held by all shareholders" before the change is calculated based on the number of voting rights of all shareholders (17,650,540) as of June 30, 2023.

Note 2. "Ratio to the number of voting rights held by all shareholders" after the change is calculated based on the number of voting rights of all shareholders as of June 30, 2023 (17,650,540) plus the number of voting rights (3,983) pertaining to the treasury shares subsequently disposed under Renesas' stock compensation plan, ending in a total voting rights of 17,654,523 (but not including treasury stock disposed after August 1, 2023).

Note 3. While The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) is ranked first among large shareholders before and after the change, it does not fall under the category of major shareholder or the largest shareholder as part of the major shareholder group.

Outlook

There is nothing significant to be noted regarding the future outlook.

