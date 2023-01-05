Advanced search
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27 2023-01-05 am EST
1184.00 JPY   +1.15%
12:08aRenesas Electronics : Announces Its First Wi-Fi Development Kit with Support for New Matter Protocol
PU
2022Corporate China struggles with supply snags, demand slump as COVID cases spread
RE
2022Renesas Electronics Corporation - Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares under Stock Compensation Plan
AQ
Renesas Electronics : Announces Its First Wi-Fi Development Kit with Support for New Matter Protocol

01/05/2023 | 12:08am EST
TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced its first development kit that includes support for the new Matter protocol. Renesas also announced that it will offer Matter support on all future Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® Low-Energy (LE) and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread) products, including products from recently acquired Dialog Semiconductor and Celeno Communications.

The Matter protocol promises to solve the problem of interoperability for smart home devices. It securely and robustly connects various smart devices with each other across ecosystems, regardless of the manufacturer. Matter is an application layer protocol that abstracts the underlying connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Thread and Bluetooth LE. By using a common software stack, device manufacturers who build with Matter will support various smart home ecosystems and voice services. Smart home users will be able to buy any Matter-certified device regardless of their platform of choice.

Renesas is a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance), the global organization that creates IoT standards and certification. Chris LaPre, Head of Technology at the Alliance, said, "We're delighted to see an IoT leader such as Renesas commit to supporting the Matter standard. It's another indication of the positive momentum the standard is generating across both device and equipment makers."

"As the embedded processing leader, connectivity is a critical part of our IoT solutions," said Sean McGrath, Vice President of the Connectivity and Audio Business Division in Renesas' IoT, Industrial and Infrastructure Business Unit. "With our broad range of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi solutions, and Thread products in development, we're well positioned to take advantage of the Matter standard in a variety of applications working with customers worldwide."

Renesas has more than a decade of experience in Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi. With more than 600 million wireless devices shipped, Renesas offers a broad range of connectivity SoCs used in IoT, wearable products and home networking. Renesas' easy-to-use development tools supporting Matter will result in faster time-to-market for IoT device makers looking to integrate their product into the Matter ecosystem. More information on Renesas' Matter support is available at www.renesas.com/Matter.

Availability

The first Renesas product to support the Matter protocol is the DA16200 Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi Modules Development Kit. The DA16200 system-on-chip (SoC) is the world's first Wi-Fi SoC to deliver year-plus battery life for always-connected Wi-Fi IoT devices. DA16200 also supports Renesas Quick Connect IoT through the Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Pmod™ Board. It is fully integrated into Renesas' E2Studio for easy system development using Renesas MCU, connectivity and other devices. Renesas is sampling the DA16200 Development Kit with Matter support to lead customers now and expects to release it broadly by the end of this quarter.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) Bluetooth is a registered trademark of the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The content in the press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
