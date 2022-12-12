Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Renesas Electronics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-12 am EST
1295.50 JPY   -1.11%
Renesas Electronics : Annual Securities Report 2021
PU
Renesas Wins 2022 "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" by Global Semiconductor Alliance
BU
Renesas Electronics Named BYD NEV's Annual 'Outstanding Strategic Partner' Award
AQ
Renesas Electronics : Annual Securities Report 2021

12/12/2022 | 02:43am EST
Annual Securities Report

(Excerpt)

(The English translation of the "Yukashoken-Houkokusho" (Excerpt)

for the year ended December 31, 2021)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

This document is a translation of part of the Japanese original, except for the information relating to non-consolidated financial statements and audit report. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Contents

20th Fiscal Year Annual Securities Report [Cover]

Part I. Corporate Information

  1. Overview of the Company
    1. Main Financial Data
    2. History
    3. Business Description
    4. Statuses of Affiliated Companies
    5. Status of Employees
  1. Business Conditions
    1. Management policy, management environment and issues to be addressed
    2. Business and Other Risks
    3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Cash Flows
    4. Important management contracts, etc.
    5. R&D Activities
  1. Status of Facilities
    1. Overview of Capital Expenditures
    2. Status of Major Facilities
    3. Plans for New Facility Installation, Retirement, etc.

IV. Status of the Filing Company

  1. Stock Information
  2. Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
  3. Dividend Polic
  4. Status of Corporate Governance and Related Matters V. Accounting Status
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements

VI. Summary of Handling Procedures for Shares of the Filing Company

VII. Reference Information of the Filing Company

  1. Information of Parent Company of the Filing Company
  2. Other Reference Information

Part II. Information on Guarantor of the Filing Company

[Cover]

Document Filed

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho")

Applicable Law

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of

Japan

Filed with

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing Date

March 30, 2022

Fiscal Year

20th term (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Company Name

Renesas Electronics Kabushiki-kaisha

Company Name (English)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Title and Name of Representative

Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO

Address of Head Office

3-2-24, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Phone No.

03 (6773) 3000 (switchboard)

Contact Person

Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department

Contact Address

3-2-24, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Phone No.

03 (6773) 3000 (switchboard)

Contact Person

Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department

Place Where Available for Public Inspection

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1 Nihombashi, Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

- 1 -

Part I. Corporate Information

I. Overview of the Company

1. Main Financial Data

  1. Consolidated Financial Summary

-

International Financial Reporting standards

Transition

16th fiscal

17th fiscal

18th fiscal

19th fiscal

20th fiscal

date

period

period

period

period

period

Fiscal year-end

Jan 1, 2017

2017 Dec.

2018 Dec.

2019 Dec.

2020 Dec.

2021 Dec.

Revenue

(Millions

779,255

756,503

718,243

715,673

994,418

of yen)

Income

(loss)

before

(Millions

99,508

67,723

(325)

65,216

152,463

income taxes

of yen)

Income (loss) attributable

(Millions

102,025

50,989

(6,317)

45,626

127,261

to owners of the parent

of yen)

Comprehensive

income

(Millions

108,575

18,248

(22,108)

(19,239)

292,783

attributable

to

owners

of

of yen)

the parent

Equity

attributable

to

(Millions

467,573

575,733

598,100

621,455

616,701

1,158,143

owners

of

the

parent

of yen)

company

Total assets

(Millions

873,241

1,136,000

1,055,235

1,668,148

1,608,985

2,406,247

of yen)

Equity

per

share

attributable

to

owners

of

(Yen)

280.47

345.33

358.49

363.37

356.08

595.81

the parent

Basic income

(loss) per

(Yen)

61.20

30.57

(3.73)

26.54

68.96

share

Diluted income (loss) per

(Yen)

61.14

30.50

(3.73)

25.97

67.44

share

Ratio of equity attributable

(%)

53.5

50.7

56.7

37.3

38.3

48.1

to owners of the parent

Return on equity

(%)

19.6

8.7

(1.0)

7.4

14.3

Price-earnings ratio

(Times)

21.5

16.4

40.7

20.6

Cash flow from operating

(Millions

173,649

172,308

201,960

223,889

307,384

activities

of yen)

Cash flow from investing

(Millions

(453,905)

(80,872)

(742,162)

(40,163)

663,126

activities

of yen)

Cash flow from financing

(Millions

75,086

(39,251)

500,466

(104,470)

340,915

activities

of yen)

Cash

and

cash

(Millions

354,287

139,545

188,820

146,468

219,786

221,924

equivalents

of yen)

Balance at end of year

Number of Employees

(People)

18,884

20,513

19,546

18,958

18,753

20,962

(Note) 1. Consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") since the 17th fiscal period.

  1. Revenue does not include consumption taxes.
  2. The number of employees does not include the number of employees on leave and temporary employees. This information is omitted because the number of temporary employees is less than 10/100 of the number of employees.
  3. Diluted loss per share for the 18th fiscal period is the same as basic loss per share because there are no dilutive potential common shares outstanding.
  4. During the 18th fiscal year, warrants issued by the Company were not dilutive and thus were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share.
  5. The accounting policy was changed in the 19th fiscal period, and the consolidated financial statements for the 18th fiscal period reflect the revision of the classification of expenses.

- 2 -

Japanese standards

16th fiscal

17th fiscal

period

period

Fiscal year-end

2017 Dec.

2018 Dec.

Net sales

(Millions

780,261

757,360

of yen)

Ordinary income

(Millions

75,288

65,130

of yen)

Net profit attributable to

(Millions

77,196

54,595

owners of parent

of yen)

Comprehensive income

(Millions

87,174

14,910

of yen)

Net assets

(Millions

511,898

531,558

of yen)

Total assets

(Millions

1,051,474

967,790

of yen)

Net assets per share

(Yen)

304.20

314.08

Net income per share

(Yen)

46.30

32.74

Diluted

(Yen)

46.26

32.66

Net Income per share

Equity Ratio

(%)

48.2

54.1

Return on equity

(%)

16.6

10.6

Price-earnings ratio

(Times)

28.4

15.3

Cash

flow

from

(Millions

164,222

164,157

operating activities

of yen)

Cash

flow

from

(Millions

(432,635)

(61,339)

investing activities

of yen)

Cash

flow

from

(Millions

63,243

(50,633)

financing activities

of yen)

Cash

and

cash

equivalents

(Millions

139,545

188,820

Balance at the end of

of yen)

the period

Number of Employees

(People)

20,513

19,546

(Note) 1. Various figures for the 17th fiscal period have not been audited in accordance with the provisions of Article 193- 2, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

2.Consumption tax and local consumption tax ("Consumption tax, etc.") are processed by the tax exclusion method.

3. The number of employees does not include the number of employees on leave and temporary employees. This information is omitted because the number of temporary employees is less than 10/100 of the number of employees.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 483 B 10 878 M 10 878 M
Net income 2022 250 B 1 834 M 1 834 M
Net Debt 2022 451 B 3 307 M 3 307 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 345 B 17 199 M 17 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 21 036
Free-Float 62,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 310,00 JPY
Average target price 2 139,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-7.94%17 199
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.20%418 395
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.71%407 025
BROADCOM INC.-18.14%220 616
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.54%158 153
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.90%133 455