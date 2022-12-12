Renesas Electronics : Annual Securities Report 2021

(The English translation of the "Yukashoken-Houkokusho" (Excerpt)
for the year ended December 31, 2021)
Renesas Electronics Corporation
This document is a translation of part of the Japanese original, except for the information relating to non-consolidated financial statements and audit report. The Japanese original has been disclosed in Japan in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this document. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Contents
20th Fiscal Year Annual Securities Report [Cover]
Part I. Corporate Information
Overview of the Company
Main Financial Data
History
Business Description
Statuses of Affiliated Companies
Status of Employees
Business Conditions
Management policy, management environment and issues to be addressed
Business and Other Risks
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Cash Flows
Important management contracts, etc.
R&D Activities
Status of Facilities
Overview of Capital Expenditures
Status of Major Facilities
Plans for New Facility Installation, Retirement, etc.
IV. Status of the Filing Company
Stock Information
Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
Dividend Polic
Status of Corporate Governance and Related Matters V. Accounting Status
Consolidated Financial Statements
VI. Summary of Handling Procedures for Shares of the Filing Company
VII. Reference Information of the Filing Company
Information of Parent Company of the Filing Company
Other Reference Information
Part II. Information on Guarantor of the Filing Company
[Cover]
Document Filed
Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho")
Applicable Law
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of
Japan
Filed with
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing Date
March 30, 2022
Fiscal Year
20th term (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
Company Name
Renesas Electronics Kabushiki-kaisha
Company Name (English)
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Title and Name of Representative
Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO
Address of Head Office
3-2-24, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Phone No.
03 (6773) 3000 (switchboard)
Contact Person
Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department
Contact Address
3-2-24, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Phone No.
03 (6773) 3000 (switchboard)
Contact Person
Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department
Place Where Available for Public Inspection
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1 Nihombashi, Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
- 1 -
Part I. Corporate Information
I. Overview of the Company
1. Main Financial Data
Consolidated Financial Summary
-
International Financial Reporting standards
Transition
16th fiscal
17th fiscal
18th fiscal
19th fiscal
20th fiscal
date
period
period
period
period
period
Fiscal year-end
Jan 1, 2017
2017 Dec.
2018 Dec.
2019 Dec.
2020 Dec.
2021 Dec.
Revenue
(Millions
―
779,255
756,503
718,243
715,673
994,418
of yen)
Income
(loss)
before
(Millions
―
99,508
67,723
(325)
65,216
152,463
income taxes
of yen)
Income (loss) attributable
(Millions
―
102,025
50,989
(6,317)
45,626
127,261
to owners of the parent
of yen)
Comprehensive
income
(Millions
―
108,575
18,248
(22,108)
(19,239)
292,783
attributable
to
owners
of
of yen)
the parent
Equity
attributable
to
(Millions
467,573
575,733
598,100
621,455
616,701
1,158,143
owners
of
the
parent
of yen)
company
Total assets
(Millions
873,241
1,136,000
1,055,235
1,668,148
1,608,985
2,406,247
of yen)
Equity
per
share
attributable
to
owners
of
(Yen)
280.47
345.33
358.49
363.37
356.08
595.81
the parent
Basic income
(loss) per
(Yen)
―
61.20
30.57
(3.73)
26.54
68.96
share
Diluted income (loss) per
(Yen)
―
61.14
30.50
(3.73)
25.97
67.44
share
Ratio of equity attributable
(%)
53.5
50.7
56.7
37.3
38.3
48.1
to owners of the parent
Return on equity
(%)
―
19.6
8.7
(1.0)
7.4
14.3
Price-earnings ratio
(Times)
―
21.5
16.4
―
40.7
20.6
Cash flow from operating
(Millions
―
173,649
172,308
201,960
223,889
307,384
activities
of yen)
Cash flow from investing
(Millions
―
(453,905)
(80,872)
(742,162)
(40,163)
663,126
activities
of yen)
Cash flow from financing
(Millions
―
75,086
(39,251)
500,466
(104,470)
340,915
activities
of yen)
Cash
and
cash
(Millions
354,287
139,545
188,820
146,468
219,786
221,924
equivalents
of yen)
Balance at end of year
Number of Employees
(People)
18,884
20,513
19,546
18,958
18,753
20,962
(Note) 1. Consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") since the 17th fiscal period.
Revenue does not include consumption taxes.
The number of employees does not include the number of employees on leave and temporary employees. This information is omitted because the number of temporary employees is less than 10/100 of the number of employees.
Diluted loss per share for the 18th fiscal period is the same as basic loss per share because there are no dilutive potential common shares outstanding.
During the 18th fiscal year, warrants issued by the Company were not dilutive and thus were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share.
The accounting policy was changed in the 19th fiscal period, and the consolidated financial statements for the 18th fiscal period reflect the revision of the classification of expenses.
- 2 -
Japanese standards
16th fiscal
17th fiscal
period
period
Fiscal year-end
2017 Dec.
2018 Dec.
Net sales
(Millions
780,261
757,360
of yen)
Ordinary income
(Millions
75,288
65,130
of yen)
Net profit attributable to
(Millions
77,196
54,595
owners of parent
of yen)
Comprehensive income
(Millions
87,174
14,910
of yen)
Net assets
(Millions
511,898
531,558
of yen)
Total assets
(Millions
1,051,474
967,790
of yen)
Net assets per share
(Yen)
304.20
314.08
Net income per share
(Yen)
46.30
32.74
Diluted
(Yen)
46.26
32.66
Net Income per share
Equity Ratio
(%)
48.2
54.1
Return on equity
(%)
16.6
10.6
Price-earnings ratio
(Times)
28.4
15.3
Cash
flow
from
(Millions
164,222
164,157
operating activities
of yen)
Cash
flow
from
(Millions
(432,635)
(61,339)
investing activities
of yen)
Cash
flow
from
(Millions
63,243
(50,633)
financing activities
of yen)
Cash
and
cash
equivalents
(Millions
139,545
188,820
Balance at the end of
of yen)
the period
Number of Employees
(People)
20,513
19,546
(Note) 1. Various figures for the 17th fiscal period have not been audited in accordance with the provisions of Article 193- 2, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
2.Consumption tax and local consumption tax ("Consumption tax, etc.") are processed by the tax exclusion method.
3. The number of employees does not include the number of employees on leave and temporary employees. This information is omitted because the number of temporary employees is less than 10/100 of the number of employees.
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.