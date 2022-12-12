Renesas Electronics : Annual Securities Report 2021

Japanese standards 16th fiscal 17th fiscal period period Fiscal year-end 2017 Dec. 2018 Dec. Net sales (Millions 780,261 757,360 of yen) Ordinary income (Millions 75,288 65,130 of yen) Net profit attributable to (Millions 77,196 54,595 owners of parent of yen) Comprehensive income (Millions 87,174 14,910 of yen) Net assets (Millions 511,898 531,558 of yen) Total assets (Millions 1,051,474 967,790 of yen) Net assets per share (Yen) 304.20 314.08 Net income per share (Yen) 46.30 32.74 Diluted (Yen) 46.26 32.66 Net Income per share Equity Ratio (%) 48.2 54.1 Return on equity (%) 16.6 10.6 Price-earnings ratio (Times) 28.4 15.3 Cash flow from (Millions 164,222 164,157 operating activities of yen) Cash flow from (Millions (432,635) (61,339) investing activities of yen) Cash flow from (Millions 63,243 (50,633) financing activities of yen) Cash and cash equivalents (Millions 139,545 188,820 Balance at the end of of yen) the period Number of Employees (People) 20,513 19,546

(Note) 1. Various figures for the 17th fiscal period have not been audited in accordance with the provisions of Article 193- 2, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

2.Consumption tax and local consumption tax ("Consumption tax, etc.") are processed by the tax exclusion method.

3. The number of employees does not include the number of employees on leave and temporary employees. This information is omitted because the number of temporary employees is less than 10/100 of the number of employees.