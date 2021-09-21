Renesas Electronics : Expands RA MCU Family with New RA4 Entry-Line Group Offering Optimal Value with Balanced Low Power Performance and Feature Integration

TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the expansion of its 32-bit RA Family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with a new Group based on the latest Arm® Cortex®-M33 core. The new 100-MHz RA4E1 Group has best-in-class power consumption balanced with high performance and optimized feature integration. It enables fast design cycles and easy upgrades to other RA Family devices.

Renesas' RA Family now boasts over 150 parts ranging from 48MHz to 200MHz. The RA Family MCUs offer industry-leading power consumption specifications, a very wide range of communications options, and best-in-class security options, including Arm TrustZone® technology. All RA devices are supported by the Renesas Flexible Software Program (FSP) that includes highly efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and security. The FSP's GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA Family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the extensive Arm ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market, as well as Renesas' extensive partner network.

"Our RA Family continues to exceed expectations by delivering market-leading performance, features, ease-of-design and value," said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "The new RA4E1 Group was developed to meet the requests of our customers to extend the already-wide RA product family with an Entry-line option. We're confident that these parts will hit the sweet spot for a wide range of applications, and that many designers will find that the RA family meets their needs for current and future developments."

The RA4E1 MCUs are the first Entry-Line Group in the 100-MHz RA4 Series. The group includes four different parts, spanning from 48-pin to 64-pin packages, and from 256kB to 512kB of flash memory along with 128kB of SRAM. The RA4E1 devices offer the lowest active power consumption in their class, using only 60µA / MHz while executing from Flash at 100MHz. They deliver an optimized combination of innovative peripherals, connectivity options and system cost saving features. The RA4E1 Group is ideal for cost-sensitive applications and other systems requiring an optimal combination of performance and low power consumption.

100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU core

Integrated flash memory options from 256KB to 512KB; and 128KB RAM

Support for wide temperature range: Ta = -40/85°C

Package options from 48- to 64-pin

Low power operation: 60µA / MHz in active mode while executing at 100MHz; 81µA / MHz executing the CoreMark algorithm from Flash

Integrated USB 2.0 Full-Speed Device, Serial Communication, CAN and QSPI

System costs reduction with on-chip high precision (±0.25%) internal oscillator using FLL, abundant GPIO, advanced analog, low-voltage detection and internal reset function

Renesas has combined the RA4E1 MCUs with complementary analog and power offerings that work together seamlessly to create Winning Combinations for a variety of applications. Examples of these Winning Combinations include a Smart IoT Air Purifier and a Smart Coffee Machine for the RA4E1 MCUs. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

All the new RA4E1 MCUs are available today. To help engineers get started with the RA4E1 MCUs, Renesas is offering the FPB-RA4E1 fast prototype board with an on-chip debugger priced in the 20 USD range. More information is available for the RA4E1 MCU Group at renesas.com/ra4e1. More details about the new fast prototyping board can be found at renesas.com/fpb-ra4e1.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

(Remarks). Arm, Arm Cortex and TrustZone are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arm Limited in the EU and other countries. All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The content in the press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.