Renesas Electronics : Financial Report 2022 - Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

【Correction】
The corrections are underlined.
Financial Section
1. Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
19. Bonds and Borrowings
-
Assets pledged as collateral and corresponding liabilities as of each fiscal year end are as follows.
-
Assets pledged as collateral (Omission)
-
Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral
(Before correction)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
120,014
|
120,001
|
Long-term borrowings
|
538,441
|
457,149
|
(Excluding current portion)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
658,455
|
|
577,150
|
(After correction)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
64,462
|
64,449
|
Long-term borrowings
|
318,121
|
245,423
|
(Excluding current portion)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
382,583
|
|
309,872
Disclaimer
Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.