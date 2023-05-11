Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
1888.00 JPY   +1.15%
03:47aRenesas Electronics : Financial Report 2021 - Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:47aRenesas Electronics : Financial Report 2022 - Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
05/10Renesas Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
BU
Summary 
Summary

Renesas Electronics : Financial Report 2022 - Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

05/11/2023 | 03:47am EDT
Correction

The corrections are underlined.

Financial Section

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

19. Bonds and Borrowings

  1. Assets pledged as collateral and corresponding liabilities as of each fiscal year end are as follows.
  1. Assets pledged as collateral (Omission)
  2. Liabilities corresponding to assets pledged as collateral

(Before correction)

(In millions of yen)

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2021

2022

Current portion of long-term borrowings

120,014

120,001

Long-term borrowings

538,441

457,149

(Excluding current portion)

Total

658,455

577,150

(After correction)

(In millions of yen)

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2021

2022

Current portion of long-term borrowings

64,462

64,449

Long-term borrowings

318,121

245,423

(Excluding current portion)

Total

382,583

309,872

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
