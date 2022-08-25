Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-25 am EDT
1330.00 JPY   +0.83%
05:18aRENESAS ELECTRONICS : ' Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets for 1.5℃ Validated by Science Based Targets Initiative
PU
08/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 19, 2022
MS
08/18Renesas Electronics Mulls Sale of U.S. 'Rad Hard' Unit, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
Renesas Electronics : ' Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets for 1.5℃ Validated by Science Based Targets Initiative

08/25/2022 | 05:18am EDT
TOKYO, Japan, August 25, 2022 ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that the company's targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 have been certified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This means that the targets were recognized as science-based goals that contribute to the Paris Agreement (Note) climate targets, a global initiative to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 °C compared to pre-industrial revolution levels.

SBTi-certified Renesas GHG emissions reduction targets

Categories of GHG emissions

Level

Target

Scope 1＋Scope 2

1.5°C

Renesas to reduce GHG emissions by 38% in 2030, compared to 2021 levels

Scope 3

WB2.0°C

Suppliers (including outsourcing partners) that account for 70% of GHG emissions in Category 1 of Scope 3 to set science-based targets for GHG reductions by 2026

  • "Scope1" refers to direct greenhouse gas emissions from the activities of a company.
  • "Scope 2" refers to indirect emissions from electricity, heat, and steam purchased and used by a company.
  • "Scope 3" refers to all indirect emissions not covered by Scope 1 or Scope 2, produced by third parties for the purpose of a company's activities.
  • "Scope 3　Category 1" refers to the products and services purchased by a company.
  • "WB 2.0°C(well-below 2.0°C)" refers to the GHG reduction targets to keep a global temperature rise well-below 2.0°C compared to pre-industrial revolution levels.

The SBTi-approved targets are interim goals that align with Renesas' long-term objective to become carbon neutral by 2050. Renesas plans to achieve this goal by implementing various reduction measures, such as accelerating energy efficiency through energy-saving equipment, the use of green power, and new solar power generation. In addition, Renesas has recently set a target for Scope 3, which helps reduce GHG emissions throughout the entire supply chain.

Renesas has been driving efforts to prevent global warming by participating and contributing to many industry initiatives and organizations. These initiatives include the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI), which serves as a network for the realization of a decarbonized society, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and the Japan-based TCFD Consortium. Renesas will continue to be committed to reducing GHG emissions to support a sustainable, carbon-neutral society.

Please visit here to read more about our climate change initiatives.

(Note) The Paris Agreement is an international agreement adopted at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21) in 2015 to reduce GHG emissions 2020 and onwards.

■About SBTi

Image

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
