Renesas Electronics : Introduces Highly Accurate, Cost-Effective Pressure Sensing Solution for Automotive Applications

TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RAA2S425x Family of ICs for automotive pressure sensing systems. The new devices provide highly accurate amplification and sensor-specific correction of signals in automotive xEV/EV/FCEV pressure sensing braking, transmission and HVAC systems. The RAA2S425x Product Family features high integration and advanced digital and analog functionality that significantly ease the design cycle and reduce customers' system BOM and production costs.

The RAA2S425x ICs support all major pressure sensing technologies and feature a high-performance analog front-end (AFE) for enhanced signal conditioning. The new devices offer extended analog sensor offset compensation (XSOC), adjustable to nearly all resistive bridges. They deliver pressure and temperature readings with high accuracy (0.35% - 1.0%) over a wide temperature range (-40°C to 150°C).

The RAA2S425x ICs integrate a 16-bit embedded RISC microcontroller that provides digital compensation of offset, sensitivity, temperature drift, and nonlinearity. It has highly reliable non-volatile memory (NVM) to store calibration coefficients and configuration data in harsh automotive environments. The RAA2S425x communicates digitally with calibration equipment, reducing noise sensitivity. Digital calibration enables customers to keep assembly costs low since it doesn't require trimming of sensing element. RAA2S425x is an optimal solution for safety and harsh automotive applications with integration of overvoltage and reverse-polarity protection circuitry, ASIL-B compliance according to ISO26262, excellent electromagnetic compatibility, and multiple superior diagnostic features.

"The RAA2S425x product family showcases the unique capabilities that Renesas brings to automotive customers with our strong analog and digital technology portfolio," said Christian Wolf, Vice President, Automotive Analog Sensor Business Division at Renesas. "The new pressure sensing solution enables our customers to reduce design time with highly accurate, reliable systems meeting tough automotive safety requirements."

High-performance analog front end (AFE) for enhanced signal conditioning

High accuracy pressure readings of 0.35% - 1.0%. Effective ADC resolution of 13 to 18 bits

Wide temperature range of -40°C to 150°C. AEC-Q100 Grade 0 (-40°C to 150°C) qualified

Automotive ASIL-B compliance according to ISO26262

Extended analog sensor offset compensation (XSOC) enables support for multiple resistive bridges with selectable on-chip PTAT (proportional to the absolute temperature) support to deliver external temperature sensing

Digital compensation of offset, sensitivity, temperature drift, and non-linearity for increased accuracy

Digital calibration reduces assembly costs by eliminating the need to trim sensing elements

Calibration and configuration data stored in highly-reliable non-volatile memory

Ratio-metric analog output signal and output update rate of 100μs in fastest mode

Diagnostics and fault checks for fault-safe operation

Static and temporary diagnostic modes available

Renesas has combined the RAA2S425x with complementary MCU, analog and power offerings to create Winning Combinations for automotive xEV/EV/FCEV pressure sensing braking, transmission and HVAC systems. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products at https://www.renesas.com/win. Winning Combinations for automotive applications are available at https://www.renesas.com/us/en/application/winning-combinations-automotive.

Availability The RAA2S425x devices are available today in 4mm x 4mm QFN-24 packages with wettable flanks. For more information, please visit: https://www.renesas.com/RAA2S4251B.

