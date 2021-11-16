Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renesas Electronics : LGBTQ Initiatives Received Silver Rating in PRIDE Index 2021

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced it has received a silver rating for the ''PRIDE Index 2021," an index that evaluates LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives of corporations and organizations in Japan.

Image

The PRIDE Index 2021 was established in 2016 by the "work with Pride" association, and is Japan's first benchmark tool that evaluates inclusive policies and programs for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning) sexual minorities. The PRIDE Index has been held annually since 2016, and it recognizes companies and organizations for their support to foster a LGBTQ-friendly workplace. Companies are evaluated based on five categories and graded into three levels: Gold, silver and bronze.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) has been an important part of Renesas' corporate culture and Renesas is fully committed to providing equality in the workplace. For example, in June 2021, Renesas revised its Human Resources (HR) policies in Japan to accept common-law partners including same-sex couples and has implemented a new system among other LGBTQ-friendly programs. In addition, Renesas has pledged support for "Business for Marriage Equality (BME)," a campaign for companies to show support in advancing equality for marriage laws in Japan. Renesas will continue to challenge itself and strive to achieve an inclusive and equitable workplace for everyone.

For more information on Renesas' DE&I activities, visit Renesas' Sustainability website.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The content in the press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
02:16aRENESAS ELECTRONICS : LGBTQ Initiatives Received Silver Rating in PRIDE Index 2021
PU
11/12Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares Under Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) Plan
PU
11/11Renesas Electronics Corporation Unveils New Multi-Cell Battery Front End Family for Hig..
CI
11/11Renesas Advances Initiatives in India to Strengthen Local Customer Support and Service
PU
11/11Renesas Unveils New Multi-Cell Battery Front End Family for High-Cell Count, High-Volta..
PU
11/10Renesas Expands 5G mmWave Beamformer Portfolio With Transmitter Output Power Capability
CI
11/09Renesas Expands 5G mmWave Beamformer Portfolio with Industry-Leading Transmitter Output..
PU
11/09Renesas Electronics Corporation Lineup RH850/U2B MCUs
CI
11/08Renesas Expands Lineup of 28nm Cross-Domain Automotive Control Microcontrollers
PU
11/05Dialog Semiconductor's DA16200 Secures PSA Certified Level 1 for Wi-Fi SoCs
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 940 B 8 233 M 8 233 M
Net income 2021 125 B 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net Debt 2021 608 B 5 324 M 5 324 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 887 B 25 334 M 25 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 612
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 490,00 JPY
Average target price 1 778,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION38.09%25 334
NVIDIA CORPORATION129.99%749 424
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.72%566 682
BROADCOM INC.29.22%232 880
INTEL CORPORATION1.00%204 651
QUALCOMM, INC.10.61%188 731