Renesas Electronics : LGBTQ Initiatives Received Silver Rating in PRIDE Index 2021

TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced it has received a silver rating for the ''PRIDE Index 2021," an index that evaluates LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives of corporations and organizations in Japan.

The PRIDE Index 2021 was established in 2016 by the "work with Pride" association, and is Japan's first benchmark tool that evaluates inclusive policies and programs for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning) sexual minorities. The PRIDE Index has been held annually since 2016, and it recognizes companies and organizations for their support to foster a LGBTQ-friendly workplace. Companies are evaluated based on five categories and graded into three levels: Gold, silver and bronze.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) has been an important part of Renesas' corporate culture and Renesas is fully committed to providing equality in the workplace. For example, in June 2021, Renesas revised its Human Resources (HR) policies in Japan to accept common-law partners including same-sex couples and has implemented a new system among other LGBTQ-friendly programs. In addition, Renesas has pledged support for "Business for Marriage Equality (BME)," a campaign for companies to show support in advancing equality for marriage laws in Japan. Renesas will continue to challenge itself and strive to achieve an inclusive and equitable workplace for everyone.

For more information on Renesas' DE&I activities, visit Renesas' Sustainability website.

