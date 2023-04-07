Renesas Electronics : Questions and Answers from the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
April 7, 2023
Renesas Electronics Corporation
The 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Questions Received from Shareholders and Answers
At the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2023 (the "Shareholders' Meeting"), we received a total of 59 questions (including those only written as opinions) from shareholders, including questions submitted in advance, and questions made by attendees at the Shareholders' Meeting.
We aim to provide as many shareholders as possible with a fair and equal opportunity to ask questions. However, in consideration of shareholders' time and scheduling requirements, and due to the necessity of prioritizing questions related to the purpose of the Shareholders' Meeting, we were unable to answer some of the questions during the Shareholders' Meeting.
In order to answer to shareholders' questions to the greatest extent possible, and to ensure transparency of the question and answer session at the Shareholders' Meeting, we have compiled the below summary of all shareholder questions and our Company's answers. Please note, the questions and answers below have been consolidated and summarized for ease of understanding due to the large number of questions received and multiple similar questions regarding certain topics.
This is the second year in which we have published questions and answers for the shareholders' meeting. We will continue to actively consider and implement measures to further enhance communication with shareholders, including the option to hold a virtual-only shareholders' meeting and the method and format of doing so. We thank you for your continued support.
Outlook for issuing dividends
We regard shareholder returns as one of our most important matters alongside strategic investments. As part of the measures for shareholder returns, we conducted a share buyback totaling approximately ¥200 billion in 2022, and in 2023, we conducted another share buyback totaling approximately ¥50 billion.
We are also preparing to resume dividend payments as soon as possible. To this end, in 2023 we intend to continue to respond to various changes in business environment and to maintain our solid performance from the previous year.
Measures to achieve Aspiration 2030
We have announced our "2030 Aspiration" and set our target to raise corporate value by up to six times the market capitalization by 2030, which can be broken down into "two times cash flow" × "three times multiples." We will achieve this target by increasing cash flow through raising sales revenue, eliminating the valuation gap with competitors, and by stabilizing cash flow through business model reform.
Semiconductor supply and demand outlook ((i) current supply-demand situation and (ii) the Company's supply outlook)
We recognize that the supply and demand environment for semiconductors is easing considerably compared to last year. Nevertheless, there remains a sense of insufficiency in some areas of the semiconductor industry in general (not limited solely to our products) that use relatively mature processes and technologies, due to limitation in capacity expansion. In terms of demand, the EV sector continues to create demand for automotive products, and strong demand continues for industrial/infrastructure products.
In terms of securing production capacity, in addition to investing in our own factories, we are carrying out activities to secure supply volume by continuously sharing the medium-tolong-term outlook with foundries. For raw materials, we are also sharing our outlook with our suppliers and concluding long-term contracts to secure supply volumes.
Power Semiconductor: progress in recruiting activities for the Kofu Plant and technical issues of the factory restarting
Recruiting activities for reopening the Kofu Plant are proceeding as planned, and we expect to be able to secure the planned number of hires. With regard to hiring experienced workers, we are proceeding with hiring mainly engineers who were employees at the former Kofu Plant and engineers from device manufacturers with
relevance to semiconductor production. For line workers, we are also promoting the recruitment of experienced workers at the former Kofu Plant in addition to new graduates.
In addition, in preparation for commencing operations of a new 300mm power semiconductor line at the Kofu Plant, engineers in charge of manufacturing equipment and processes will receive training and work experience at the Naka Plant, which has a 300mm facility (N3 line). We also plan to provide on-site support from development engineers at the Naka Plant N3 line at launch time. We are proceeding with product development of trial products by using the Naka Plant N3 line as the mother fab, and are identifying issues and pre-implementing countermeasures for mass production after the Kofu Plant restarts operations.
Power Semiconductor: demand for and shares of 300mm powersemiconductors
Power semiconductors are one of the elements supporting the growth in the production and sales of chips for automotive applications, and we expect to see a significant demand for IGBT solutions and other products that we plan to produce after the restart of our Kofu Plant. We intend to expand the production of power semiconductors by carefully monitoring trends in demand and making appropriate investments.
Power Semiconductor: mass production of RC-IGBT
For RC-IGBT, we prioritize the provision of two-chip solutions using IGBT and FRD devices, which can fully demonstrate maximum performance by combining with our GDU and MCU.
In addition, we believe our solution meets the requirements for high current, high voltage, and high-frequency operation in high-power inverters.
Aim of the Panthronics acquisition (including outlook for semiconductors for smartphones, etc.)
A:
Panthronics' NFC technology is used not only in IoT applications such as POS
devices, but also in automotive applications such as keyless entry systems. We believe this acquisition will be of great significance to us. Following the completion of the acquisition, we intend to further utilize Panthronics' technology in a greater variety of products and solutions.
8.
Production of advanced SoC (ASIC / ASSP) and provision of application platforms
We have already started shipping sample products for our customers of our advanced SoC product "V4H," a 7-nanometer product for automobile applications.
With respect to application platforms, our Winning Combination enables us to integrate various applications and software by combining digital products (MCU and SOC) with other analog and power products. We will continue to increase the number of Winning Combinations and provide optimized application platforms.
The current status of and plan for R&D expenses
We invested in R&D to the amount of approximately 200 billion yen in 2022, which is equivalent to approximately 13% of sales for the year.
In terms of the breakdown of this cost by business unit, approximately one-third of the total R&D investment went to the Automotive Business Unit, and the remaining two-thirds went to the Industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT Business Unit. For the breakdown by product type, approximately half of the total investment went into microcomputer / SoC digital products, the other half for analog power products, and the remaining for power semiconductor. By region, approximately 60% of R&D investment was done in Japan, less than 30% in US, and the remaining in Europe and other regions including Asia.
10.
Number of domestic engineers hired
The number of domestic engineers hired has been expanding in recent years. We hired approximately 100 new graduates in 2022, approximately 150 new graduates in 2023, and we expect the number will further increase in 2024. We have also been hiring experienced engineers on a scale equal to or greater than that of new graduate
hires.
Trends in the number of domestic patent applications and publications, and the impact on technological capabilities
The number of domestic patent applications and publications has seen a decline in recent years, but this is the result of shifting our approach from that of obtaining a large number of patents over a broad area, towards a policy of building a high-quality patent portfolio and striving to achieve a rationalization of intellectual property maintenance costs, with focus on patents that are truly necessary for the business.
Even after the rationalization, we hold about 20,000 patents worldwide, and we have no concern that our technological capabilities will decline.
Participation in academic conferences and effects on business
We have been actively participating in major academic conferences and symposiums to present the results of our research and development. We will continue to utilize these opportunities to present our technological superiority to our stakeholders.
Sustainability initiatives
With our purpose, "To Make Our Lives Easier," we hope to build a sustainable future with technologies that make everyone's life easier. Based on this aim, we have established a Sustainability Promotion Office as an organization directly under the CEO, and the Board of Directors has newly appointed an Outside Director as an ESG Sponsor last year to promote our sustainability initiatives.
Regarding our sustainability efforts, the major pillars of our environmental initiatives are the effective use of water resources and reducing CO2 emissions. We are making steady progress in effective use of water resources, and we are also taking proactive steps to reduce our CO2 emissions. As part of this, from last year, we have started using electricity derived from renewable energy. We will continue our efforts to realize the externally announced targets for 2030 and 2050.
In addition, we plan to publish our first Sustainability Report at the end of April this year to promote understanding of our sustainability efforts.
