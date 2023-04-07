Renesas Electronics : Questions and Answers from the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 7, 2023

To: All Shareholders

Renesas Electronics Corporation

The 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Questions Received from Shareholders and Answers

At the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2023 (the "Shareholders' Meeting"), we received a total of 59 questions (including those only written as opinions) from shareholders, including questions submitted in advance, and questions made by attendees at the Shareholders' Meeting.

We aim to provide as many shareholders as possible with a fair and equal opportunity to ask questions. However, in consideration of shareholders' time and scheduling requirements, and due to the necessity of prioritizing questions related to the purpose of the Shareholders' Meeting, we were unable to answer some of the questions during the Shareholders' Meeting.

In order to answer to shareholders' questions to the greatest extent possible, and to ensure transparency of the question and answer session at the Shareholders' Meeting, we have compiled the below summary of all shareholder questions and our Company's answers. Please note, the questions and answers below have been consolidated and summarized for ease of understanding due to the large number of questions received and multiple similar questions regarding certain topics.

This is the second year in which we have published questions and answers for the shareholders' meeting. We will continue to actively consider and implement measures to further enhance communication with shareholders, including the option to hold a virtual-only shareholders' meeting and the method and format of doing so. We thank you for your continued support.