Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
1776.00 JPY   +0.51%
02:25aRenesas Electronics : Questions and Answers from the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02:25aRenesas Electronics : The Voting Result of the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (English Translation of the Extraordinary Report)
PU
04/06Renesas Cellular-to-Cloud Development Kits Now Connect Seamlessly to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renesas Electronics : The Voting Result of the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (English Translation of the Extraordinary Report)

04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cover sheet

Title

Submit to

Submission date

Company Name (in Japanese)

Company Name in English

Title and Name of Representative

Registered Address

Telephone number

Contact

Nearest Contact Place

Telephone Number

Contact

Place for Public Inspection

Extraordinary Report

Head of Kanto Local Finance Bureau

April 7, 2023

ルネサスエレクトロニクス株式会社

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO

2-24, Toyosu 3-chome,Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

+81 3 6773 3000 (Main)

Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department

2-24, Toyosu 3-chome,Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

+81 3 6773 3000 (Main)

Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

1Submission Reason

The Company has resolved the matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2023. Thus, the Company submits this report in accordance with Article 24-5-4 of Japan's Financial Instrument and Exchange Act and Article 19-2-9-2 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc.

2Reporting contents

  1. Date of General Meeting of Shareholders March 30, 2023
  2. Contents of resolution matters
    Proposal No.1: Election of Five (5) Directors

This is a proposal to appoint Mr. Hidetoshi Shibata, Mr. Jiro Iwasaki, Ms. Selena Loh Lacroix, Mr. Noboru Yamamoto and Mr. Takuya Hirano as Directors.

Proposal No.2: Introduction of a tax-advantagedEmployee Share Purchase Plan for the Company's and its subsidiaries' employees who are resident in the U.S.

This is a proposal to introduce an employee share purchase plan for U.S. employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, which provides U.S. tax benefits to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

  1. The number of "For", "Against" and "Abstention" for each resolution item, requirements to resolve each resolution item and the result of each resolution item

Resolution Items

Number of

Number of

Number of

Require

Result and

"For"

"Against"

"Abstention"

ment

Agree Ratio (%)

Proposal No.1

Election of Five (5) Directors

Hidetoshi Shibata

14,921,842

126,891

57,513

98.77%

Jiro Iwasaki

15,015,921

32,813

57,513

(*)1

Passed

99.40%

Selena Loh Lacroix

15,023,421

25,315

57,513

99.45%

Noboru Yamamoto

15,020,573

28,163

57,513

99.43%

Takuya Hirano

15,040,976

7,755

57,513

99.56%

Proposal No.2

Introduction of a tax-advantaged

Employee Share Purchase Plan

14,962,666

89,053

57,261

(*)2

Passed

99.03%

for the Company's and its

subsidiaries' employees who are

resident in the U.S.

(Remark)

*1: The majority of the voting rights of the shareholders attending the meeting with attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of the voting rights of shareholders who can exercise their voting rights.

*2: The majority of the voting rights of the shareholders attending the meeting with attendance of shareholders.

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
02:25aRenesas Electronics : Questions and Answers from the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
02:25aRenesas Electronics : The Voting Result of the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders..
PU
04/06Renesas Cellular-to-Cloud Development Kits Now Connect Seamlessly to Microsoft Azure Cl..
BU
04/04Renesas Is First to Support Public Building Air Quality Standards in Environmental Sens..
BU
04/03Renesas Electronics Corporation(TSE:6723) added to N..
CI
03/30Renesas Expands RISC-V Embedded Processing Portfolio with New Voice-Control ASSP Soluti..
BU
03/30Renesas Electronics : Financial Report 2022
PU
03/24Renesas' New RZ/T2L Industrial MPU Enables Fast and Accurate Real-Time Control with Eth..
AQ
03/23Renesas' New RZ/T2L Industrial MPU Enables Fast and Accurate Real-Time Control with Eth..
BU
03/23Renesas Electronics Corporation Announces a New Industrial Microprocessor That Supports..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 448 B 10 995 M 10 995 M
Net income 2023 253 B 1 921 M 1 921 M
Net Debt 2023 247 B 1 878 M 1 878 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 175 B 24 114 M 24 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 21 036
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 767,00 JPY
Average target price 2 174,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION49.30%24 114
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.99%666 732
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%450 040
BROADCOM INC.11.36%259 593
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 413
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.91%149 005
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer