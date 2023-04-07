Renesas Electronics : The Voting Result of the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (English Translation of the Extraordinary Report)

1【Submission Reason】

The Company has resolved the matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2023. Thus, the Company submits this report in accordance with Article 24-5-4 of Japan's Financial Instrument and Exchange Act and Article 19-2-9-2 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc.

2【Reporting contents】

Date of General Meeting of Shareholders March 30, 2023 Contents of resolution matters

Proposal No.1: Election of Five (5) Directors

This is a proposal to appoint Mr. Hidetoshi Shibata, Mr. Jiro Iwasaki, Ms. Selena Loh Lacroix, Mr. Noboru Yamamoto and Mr. Takuya Hirano as Directors.

Proposal No.2: Introduction of a tax-advantagedEmployee Share Purchase Plan for the Company's and its subsidiaries' employees who are resident in the U.S.

This is a proposal to introduce an employee share purchase plan for U.S. employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, which provides U.S. tax benefits to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The number of "For", "Against" and "Abstention" for each resolution item, requirements to resolve each resolution item and the result of each resolution item

Resolution Items Number of Number of Number of Require Result and "For" "Against" "Abstention" ment Agree Ratio (%) Proposal No.1 Election of Five (5) Directors Hidetoshi Shibata 14,921,842 126,891 57,513 98.77% Jiro Iwasaki 15,015,921 32,813 57,513 (*)1 Passed 99.40% Selena Loh Lacroix 15,023,421 25,315 57,513 99.45% Noboru Yamamoto 15,020,573 28,163 57,513 99.43% Takuya Hirano 15,040,976 7,755 57,513 99.56% Proposal No.2 Introduction of a tax-advantaged Employee Share Purchase Plan 14,962,666 89,053 57,261 (*)2 Passed 99.03% for the Company's and its subsidiaries' employees who are resident in the U.S.

(Remark)

*1: The majority of the voting rights of the shareholders attending the meeting with attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of the voting rights of shareholders who can exercise their voting rights.

*2: The majority of the voting rights of the shareholders attending the meeting with attendance of shareholders.