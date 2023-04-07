Renesas Electronics : The Voting Result of the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (English Translation of the Extraordinary Report)
04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT
【Cover sheet】
【Title】
【Submit to】
【Submission date】
【Company Name (in Japanese)】
【Company Name in English】
【Title and Name of Representative】
【Registered Address】
【Telephone number】
【Contact】
【Nearest Contact Place】
【Telephone Number】
【Contact】
【Place for Public Inspection】
Extraordinary Report
Head of Kanto Local Finance Bureau
April 7, 2023
ルネサスエレクトロニクス株式会社
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO
2-24, Toyosu 3-chome,Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
+81 3 6773 3000 (Main)
Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department
2-24, Toyosu 3-chome,Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
+81 3 6773 3000 (Main)
Yukitake Hashiguchi, Director, Corporate Governance Department
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
1【Submission Reason】
The Company has resolved the matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2023. Thus, the Company submits this report in accordance with Article 24-5-4 of Japan's Financial Instrument and Exchange Act and Article 19-2-9-2 of Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc.
2【Reporting contents】
Date of General Meeting of ShareholdersMarch 30, 2023
Contents of resolution matters
Proposal No.1: Election of Five (5) Directors
This is a proposal to appoint Mr. Hidetoshi Shibata, Mr. Jiro Iwasaki, Ms. Selena Loh Lacroix, Mr. Noboru Yamamoto and Mr. Takuya Hirano as Directors.
Proposal No.2: Introduction of atax-advantagedEmployee Share Purchase Plan for the Company's and its subsidiaries' employees who are resident in the U.S.
This is a proposal to introduce an employee share purchase plan for U.S. employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, which provides U.S. tax benefits to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.
The number of "For", "Against" and "Abstention" for each resolution item, requirements to resolve each resolution item and the result of each resolution item
Resolution Items
Number of
Number of
Number of
Require
Result and
"For"
"Against"
"Abstention"
ment
Agree Ratio (%)
Proposal No.1
Election of Five (5) Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata
14,921,842
126,891
57,513
98.77%
Jiro Iwasaki
15,015,921
32,813
57,513
(*)1
Passed
99.40%
Selena Loh Lacroix
15,023,421
25,315
57,513
99.45%
Noboru Yamamoto
15,020,573
28,163
57,513
99.43%
Takuya Hirano
15,040,976
7,755
57,513
99.56%
Proposal No.2
Introduction of a tax-advantaged
Employee Share Purchase Plan
14,962,666
89,053
57,261
(*)2
Passed
99.03%
for the Company's and its
subsidiaries' employees who are
resident in the U.S.
(Remark)
*1: The majority of the voting rights of the shareholders attending the meeting with attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of the voting rights of shareholders who can exercise their voting rights.
*2: The majority of the voting rights of the shareholders attending the meeting with attendance of shareholders.
Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:07 UTC.