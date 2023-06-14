Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Renesas Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:00:23 2023-06-15 am EDT
2715.50 JPY   +3.74%
06/14Renesas Electronics : Updates Progress One Year After Reality AI Acquisition
PU
06/14Renesas Electronics : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares Under Stock Compensation Plan
PU
06/12Nikkei rises for second day as pharma, chip shares gain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renesas Electronics : Updates Progress One Year After Reality AI Acquisition

06/14/2023 | 10:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today provided an update on its progress in providing artificial intelligence (AI) and tiny machine learning (TinyML) solutions one year after announcing its acquisition of Reality Analytics, Inc. (Reality AI), a leading embedded AI provider.

On June 9, 2022, Renesas announced that it was acquiring Reality AI in an all-cash transaction. Reality AI's wide range of embedded AI and TinyML solutions for advanced non-visual sensing in automotive, industrial and commercial products fit well with Renesas' embedded processing and IoT offerings. They provide machine learning with advanced signal processing math, delivering fast, efficient machine learning inference that fits on small MCUs and more powerful MPUs. With Reality AI Tools®, a software environment built to support the full product development lifecycle, users can automatically explore sensor data and generate optimized models. Reality AI Tools contains analytics to find the best sensor or combination of sensors, locations for sensor placement, and automatic generation of component specs and includes fully explainable model functions in terms of time/frequency domains.

In just one year since the announcement, Renesas has delivered a wide range of solutions based on Reality AI technology. The following products will be presented at Renesas' Booth #945 at the Sensors Converge Tradeshow, June 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center:

Reality AI Tools is now tightly integrated with Renesas compute products and supports all Renesas MCUs and MPUs natively with a built-in parts picker engine. Support for automatic context switching between Reality AI Tools and e2 studio, Renesas' flagship embedded development environment, is also in place.

RealityCheck™ Motor Toolbox, an advanced machine learning software toolbox, uses electrical information from the motor control process to enable the development of predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and smart control feedback - all without the need for additional sensors. It enables early detection of small fluctuations in system parameters that indicate maintenance issues and anomalies, reducing downtime. The software works seamlessly with Renesas MCUs, MPUs, and motor control kits and is fully integrated with Reality AI Tools to create, validate, and deploy sensor classification or prediction models at scale. This functionality is a toolchain built with predictive models that can be easily accessed out of the box by using the Reality AI toolchains for developers.

RealityCheck™ HVAC Solution Suite is a vertically integrated solution suite for the HVAC industry. This solution is a comprehensive framework that includes a hardware and firmware reference design, a set of pre-trained ML models ready to leverage for product design, and a clearly outlined process for model training, customization, and field testing to meet specific product requirements. This advancement has significantly improved the efficiency of HVAC systems.

Automotive SWS Solution Suite uniquely combines both hardware and software to give passengers a new level of protection. The suite comes with a MEMS microphone array integrated into components or placed on the roof. Flexible geometry automotive MCUs run AI detection and localization software on inexpensive hardware. AI models detect and classify different threats accurately at 1.5km distance for sirens, 35m+ for cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and 10m for bicycles and joggers. Localization is provided through AI models that compute the angle of arrival, estimate distance, and detect whether threats are approaching or receding.

Customers in a wide range of industries have adopted Renesas AI solutions for a variety of applications. For example, ITT Goulds Pumps Inc. is implementing data analytics using Renesas AI technology. Brad DeCook, R&D Director, Monitoring and Controls for the company, said "The unique capabilities of the Renesas AI technology enabled us to develop machine diagnostics that effectively identify equipment faults caused by high vibration and temperature."

"We believe the convergence of AI and IoT is creating a significant inflection point as customers increasingly move intelligence to the endpoint," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Renesas' Embedded Processing, Digital Power and Signal Chain Solutions Group. "The addition of the unique and powerful technology from Reality AI into our portfolio enables our customers to process and react to information faster, more accurately, and with fewer compute and power resources than ever before."

Winning Combinations

Renesas has combined its AI technology into numerous Winning Combinations across automotive, industrial, and IoT applications. Two solution examples that benefit from Reality AI technology are Vibration Sensing for Motor Control and Highly Efficient and Cost-optimized Smart Heat Pump. These Winning Combinations highlight applications where Reality AI technology can enable intelligence to detect motor anomalies for preventative maintenance, which can provide customers with significant savings in repair costs. Winning Combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized low-risk design for a faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 400 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from the Renesas portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring their products to market more quickly. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

More Information

More information about Renesas' AI solutions is available at renesas.com/reality-ai.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The content in the press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renesas Electronics Corporation published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 02:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
06/14Renesas Electronics : Updates Progress One Year After Reality AI Acquisition
PU
06/14Renesas Electronics : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares Under Stock Compensatio..
PU
06/12Nikkei rises for second day as pharma, chip shares gain
RE
06/07Japan's Nikkei posts sharpest fall in 12 weeks after 4-day rally
RE
06/06Japan's Nikkei falls amid sell-off ahead of fixing of special quotation prices
RE
06/05Renesas Electronics : Annual Securities Report 2022
PU
06/05Amendment : Annual Securities Report 2022
PU
06/05Amendment : Annual Securities Report 2021
PU
06/05Nidec and Renesas Collaborate on Semiconductor Solutions for Next-Generation E-Axle for..
BU
06/05Nidec Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation Collaborate on Semiconductor Solu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 465 B 10 513 M 10 513 M
Net income 2023 285 B 2 047 M 2 047 M
Net Debt 2023 184 B 1 320 M 1 320 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 4 710 B 33 806 M 33 806 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 20 996
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 617,50 JPY
Average target price 2 489,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibata Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION116.90%32 984
NVIDIA CORPORATION180.70%1 014 527
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.55%501 884
BROADCOM INC.52.22%351 245
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.92.26%200 538
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.38%161 027
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer