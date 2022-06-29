Renesas Electronics : and Cyberon Partner to Deliver Integrated Voice User Interface Solutions for RA MCUs Supporting Over 40 Global Languages

TOKYO, Japan, and Taipei, TAIWAN ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Cyberon Corporation, a leading embedded speech solution provider, today announced that they have partnered to deliver voice user interface (VUI) solutions for customers using Renesas' entire RA MCU line. Renesas RA customers will now have complimentary access to Cyberon's industry-leading continuous command-based VUI toolchain, enabling them to add voice-recognition to a variety of endpoint applications in home appliances, building automation, industrial automation, wearables, and many more.

Voice recognition is growing rapidly worldwide, driven by the explosion of IoT applications and the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyberon's proven voice-recognition technology has been adopted in millions of devices worldwide.

Renesas is making a Voice Reference Hardware Platform available to enable rapid prototyping and development of voice interfaces. The new hardware platform enables local voice recognition without a network connection using Cyberon's DSpotter solution. DSpotter's phoneme-based modelling approach allows quick command customization with only text input, eliminating the need for massive voice data collection and thereby reducing development costs and time. DSpotter supports over 40 global languages, empowering customers to adopt voice technology on embedded applications worldwide. This Voice User Interface (VUI) solution demonstrates how easy it is to control a system with a simple voice command interface without extensive coding experience or in-house expertise.

"Customers in multiple segments are looking for help to quickly add reliable voice user commands to their products," said Mohammed Dogar, Vice President of Global Business Development and Ecosystem in Renesas' IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. "Our partnership with Cyberon gives them access to proven voice technology across our entire line of RA MCUs, from entry-line to full-featured devices."

"We are honored to collaborate with Renesas to simplify the development of embedded voice recognition functions," said Alex Liou, Vice President of Cyberon's Embedded Solution BU. "Cyberon's DSpotter algorithm meets the market's diverse requirements for both costs and performance. The combination of DSpotter and Renesas's leading MCU technology enables customers to develop high-performance, reliable and cost-efficient products in a timely manner."

Complimentary access to the DSpotter Toolchain

Voice Activity Detection (VAD) to reduce power consumption by more than 30%, allowing power-constrained IoT end-point applications to run in always-on mode

Voice Audio Playback (VAP) to enable voice input and voice responses

Support for up to two digital microphones and two analog microphones

External QSPI flash provides the ability to store voice samples and library data

Multiple communications interfaces including a Pmod interface (type-2A/3A/6A), USB type-C and micro-B, and on-board j-link Segger debugger/programmer

A recent blog on Renesas.Com offers an excellent overview of voice user interface design. More information on Renesas's VUI solutions, including a link for qualified customers to request the new kit and the VUI solution package, is available at www.renesas.com/voice-recognition.

Cyberon Corporation, with its headquarter in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is a leading speech solution provider. Established in 2000, Cyberon has rich experiences in speech algorithm and application development. Its speech recognition and text-to-speech technologies have been widely adopted by IoT devices, home appliances, wearable devices, smart toys, automotive equipment, and enterprise customers. Cyberon provides a full range of voice solutions for embedded MCU/DSP, OS platforms, and server-based services, and is committed to providing users with natural and convenient human-machine voice interfaces. Learn more at cyberon.com.tw Follow us on Facebook and YouTube.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The content in the press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.